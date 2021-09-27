The Good, The Bad and the Ugly from 49ers 1st Half vs. Packers

The good

The San Francisco 49ers defense came out hungry for a Green Bay Packers take down. Nick Bosa applied pressure on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the right places at the right times. On the Packers first drive, Bosa recorded a batted pass, drew a 15-yard penalty and a notched a tackle for loss. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead recorded his first sack of the 2021 season in the second quarter. With a loss of eight yards, it helped slow Green Bay's momentum.

With just minutes left in the second quarter, Trenton Cannon had a breakout kick return run for 68 yards, giving hope to a scoreless 49ers offense. As Jimmy Garoppolo drove the ball closer to the end zone, rookie quarterback Trey Lance stepped in to take the 49ers home with a 1-yard touchdown to close out the half.

The bad

As the 49ers offense struggled, San Francisco's defense attempted to clean up some of their mistakes. The Packers capitalized where San Francisco didn't, with a fast and accurate passing game from Rodgers. In his 200th game, Rodgers passed for 184 yards and 16 completions in the first half, leading the 49ers 17-7.

San Francisco lost key pieces of their secondary while already understaffed at cornerback. Nickel corner K'Waun Williams (calf) and Josh Norman (chest) did not return to the game. ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿, ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ and ﻿Deommodore Lenoir ﻿ were the lone healthy corners in the contest.

The ugly