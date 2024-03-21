 Skip to main content
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Cornerback Chase Lucas

Mar 21, 2024 at 08:00 AM
The San Francisco 49ers made an investment in their special teams play with the addition of Chase Lucas, who spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions. In 2023, the third-year cornerback was solely used as a special teams player in Detroit and served as a gunner on punt returns in addition to his other duties.

Lucas Career Statistics

  • In 2023, Lucas amassed 295 special teams snaps in 15 appearances over the course of the team's run to the NFC Championship Game, per Pro Football Focus.
  • Lucas' six defensive snaps came during the 2022 season over the course of three regular season appearances.
  • Lucas was part of the Lions team that fell 34-31 to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's® Stadium.
  • He is a former seventh-round pick, selected 237th overall out of Arizona State, in the 2022 NFL Draft.

