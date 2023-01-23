Spencer Burford, Jimmie Ward and Fred Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #DALvsSF

It's time to pack your bags, Faithful! The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship. The team punched their ticket to their third conference championship in four years with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.

Sunday's win was a defensive battle through and through with 609 of total offensive yards between both teams and both sides limiting each other to a single touchdown. The rest of the points in this contest were netted via the kicking game, and when you've got Robbie Gould kicking for you, you know you're in good hands. The veteran kicker sunk all five of his kicks, four of which were field goals from 26, 28, 47 and 50 yards out.