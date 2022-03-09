A QB Shakeup and Other Post-Combine News Around the NFC West

With still a week left before the new league year commences, there have already been some moves across the league, including a shakeup in the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers have returned from the NFL Scouting Combine and provided updates on Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa﻿'s looming contract extensions, Trey Lance﻿'s development and the future for Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

Now, take a look around the NFC West for other moves, news and updates as teams began to reshape their rosters for the 2022 season.

Seattle Seahawks

In the most shocking post-combine news, the Seahawks have reportedly agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick, sources told ESPN.

Of note, the trade does not become official until the start of the 2022 league year on March 16.

For Seattle, who were going into this year's draft without any first-round picks, the trade earns them a selection on Night 1. The loss of their nine-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl Champion quarterback leaves the league guessing if the Seahawks are going to leave it up to Lock to fill this role or if Seattle may be looking elsewhere for their next quarterback, perhaps with the ninth-overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

After 10 seasons, the 49ers will no longer see Wilson in "action green" twice a year as the quarterback owns a 16-4 record against San Francisco. However, the 49ers have not completely escaped the soon-to-be-traded quarterback. The 49ers are set to face the Broncos in Denver during the 2022 season.

Arizona Cardinals

The latest news for Arizona takes place in the front office and coaching staff. General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury received contract extensions through the 2027 season.

This year will serve as Keim's 10th season as a general manager for the organization and Kingsbury's fourth as head coach.

However, looming questions remain with their quarterback situation with Kyler Murray also pushing for a contract extension. Wiping his social media platforms clean, Murray's agent released a statement on the QB's behalf addressing a long-term commitment from the franchise.

"Our long-term term goal here is to have Kyler be our quarterback," Kingsbury said while at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. "He understands that and he understands my view of him and how I feel about him … It's all part of the business right now and the things that we're continuing to work through."

As of Wednesday, March 9, Murray re-posted photos of himself in a Cardinals uniform on his social media platforms – a possible sign that he may stay on the team.

With the franchise tag deadline in the rear view, the Cardinals opted to not use it for the second time on their All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones. At the age of 32, Jones' departure isn't a foregone conclusion, however, his decisions over the next few weeks, including those of Murray's, will be worth monitoring.

Los Angeles Rams

Last week, Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay did not attend the NFL Combine. The two decided to stay back in Los Angeles work through decisions relating to the draft and free agency.

"At the end of the day, Les and I felt like our time would be best utilized staying back, being able to do some things and there's a lot of layers to that," McVay said. "You don't want to minimize the value of the combine. But for us, that's what we felt like was going to be the best approach."

As the team strives to maintain the same squad that reigned supreme in Super Bowl LVI, the Rams will likely have to get creative to bring back key assets. Odell Beckham Jr., who will be coming off of a knee injury, and Von Miller are both scheduled to become free agents after being acquired by the Rams midseason and are likely high on the team's priority list with a total of 20 pending free agents.

As for players on their current roster, Los Angeles is looking at ways to extend key playmakers like quarterback Matthew Stafford and pass rusher Aaron Donald, who had speculation on a potential retirement.