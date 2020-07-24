Morning Report: Analysis of the Running Back Position Heading into Training Camp, Chip Flanagan Talks Scouting Deebo Samuel, 49ers Linebackers Ranked at No. 10 by PFF

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 24.
2020 Training Camp Preview: Running Back
Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the latest installment, take a look at how the 49ers running back position could look in 2020.
Running Backs on the Current Roster:
Meet the Scouts: Chip Flanagan, National Scout
In the second episode of the 2020 Meet the Scouts series presented by Zenni, Chip Flanagan shared what it's like to make the call to players drafted by the 49ers and discussed scouting Deebo Samuel and Ronald Blair III.
49ers Linebackers Make PFF's Top 10 List
Pro Football Focus released their latest unit-ranking looking at the linebacker position of all 32 teams heading into the 2020 season. Writer Steve Palazzolo ranked the 49ers linebacking unit in the 10th slot saying, "The 49ers have revamped their linebacking corps over the past three years and now boast a solid unit that fits their defensive scheme." Click here for a training camp primer on San Francisco's linebackers.
Top 10 Linebacker Corps According to PFF:
- Seattle Seahawks
- Dallas Cowboys
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons
- Minnesota Vikings
- Denver Broncos
- San Francisco 49ers