Reviewing the 49ers Win Over Tampa Bay and Hufanga Update | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:28 - Recapping the 49ers 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2:00 - Highlighting QB Brock Purdy's record-breaking performance in Week 11
- 3:45 - Commenting on the chemistry of the 49ers offense
- 5:04 - Sharing the latest update on S Talanoa Hufanga
- 6:41 - Discussing rookie Ji'Ayir Brown stepping in at safety
- 9:18 - Previewing the 49ers quick turnaround to Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks
