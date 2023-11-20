Reviewing the 49ers Win Over Tampa Bay and Hufanga Update | 1st & 10

Nov 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:28 - Recapping the 49ers 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • 2:00 - Highlighting QB Brock Purdy's record-breaking performance in Week 11
  • 3:45 - Commenting on the chemistry of the 49ers offense
  • 5:04 - Sharing the latest update on S Talanoa Hufanga
  • 6:41 - Discussing rookie Ji'Ayir Brown stepping in at safety
  • 9:18 - Previewing the 49ers quick turnaround to Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks

news

Previewing Buccaneers vs. 49ers with Matt Barrows | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers injury updates and biggest matchups to watch in the Buccaneers-49ers contest with Matt Barrows of The Athletic on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Power Rankings, NFC DPOW Nick Bosa and Scouting the Buccaneers | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers jump in the NFL power rankings, Nick Bosa's NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award and the Week 11 matchup on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down the 49ers 34-3 Victory over the Jaguars | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Week 10 bounce-back win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Jaguars Scouting Report with Cam Inman and Williams Injury Update | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key matchups to look for during #SFvsJAX and the latest on T Trent Williams' ankle injury on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers vs. Jaguars Week 10 Preview with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Learn more the 49ers bonus practice, injury updates and preview the team's matchup vs. the Jaguars with guest Larry Kreuger on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping Trade for Chase Young and 49ers Return from the Bye | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers trade deadline move for DL Chase Young and injuries to watch in Week 10 on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping 49ers Roster Additions of 2023 and Their Contributions | 1st & 10

Hosts Briana McDonald and Lindsey Pallares recapped the newcomers to the 49ers 2023 53-man roster and highlighted their contributions in this Bye week edition of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Midseason Review and Awarding MVPs of Weeks 1-8 | 1st & 10

Hosts Briana McDonald and Lindsey Pallares reviewed the first half of the 49ers 2023 regular season and awarded MVPs of Weeks 1-8 in this Bye week edition of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers 31-17 Loss to the Bengals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from the 49ers 31-17 loss to the Bengals and what to expect during the 49ers Bye on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Breaking Down Brock Purdy Injury Updates with Adam Copeland | 1st & 10

Learn more about QB Brock Purdy entering the NFL's concussion protocol and preview the Bengals-49ers matchup with KNBR's Adam Copeland on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers 'MNF' Loss and Injuries to Watch in Week 8 | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest takeaways from the 49ers primetime defeat, injury updates and the team's condensed Week 8 schedule on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
