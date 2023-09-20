Reveiwing Giants-49ers Injury Updates and Matchups to Watch in Week 3 | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:47 - Reviewing the 49ers condensed practice week
- 2:52 - What to expect from the New York Giants in Week 3
- 3:46 - Challenges to defending Giants QB Daniel Jones
- 4:40 - Biggest matchups to watch
- 5:35 - Expectations for the Giants run game
- 6:32 - Keys to a 49ers victory
- 8:33 - Injury updates on CB Ambry Thomas and WR Brandon Aiyuk
- 9:13 - Players primed for a big game on "Thursday Night Football"
