49ers Extend Radio Color Analyst Tim Ryan Through 2028

Sep 20, 2023 at 09:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers extended Tim Ryan, the team's radio color analyst, through the 2028 NFL season. Ryan, who joined the 49ers in 2014, will continue to provide color commentary alongside the Voice of the 49ers, Greg Papa. With this extension, both Papa and Ryan are under contract through the 2028 season.

"Tim's energy, passion, and special ability to provide insightful analysis has become an unmistakable part of 49ers broadcasts," said Al Guido, 49ers President. "When fans hear Tim's voice, they think of 49ers football. His longevity with us, including one Super Bowl and three NFC Championship Games, has been a testament to his talent and continuously growing rapport with his partner, Greg Papa and the 49ers Faithful. Their dynamic in the booth leads to electric moments that fans can remember. We are fortunate to have one of the best broadcast duos in sports and we are thankful to be keeping them together."

In addition to calling games, Ryan is a regular guest on KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM to provide an insider perspective on the team. A former USC Trojan and Chicago Bear, Ryan has forged a successful career for himself as a broadcaster. Prior to joining the 49ers, he received national recognition for his roles as a Westwood One Radio analyst, NFL on FOX analyst, and SiriusXM NFL Radio host.

Ryan is a local Bay Area native, having played football at Oak Grove High School in San Jose where he was a San Jose Mercury News All-CCS selection.

To listen to Papa and Ryan's game calls, visit 49ers.com/fans/tv-radio.

