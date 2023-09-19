49ers Sign CB Anthony Brown to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Anthony Brown to a one-year deal.

Brown (5-11, 196) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (189th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with the Cowboys, he has appeared in 94 games (69 starts) and registered 316 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 59 passes defensed, nine interceptions, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has also appeared in four postseason contests (three starts) and tallied 11 tackles, one pass defensed and one interception.

In 2022, Brown started 12 games for the Cowboys and registered 42 tackles, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble before being placed on the Injured Reserve List on December 10, 2022. He signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad on August 30, 2023 and was released by the team on September 14, 2023.