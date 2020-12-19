Raheem Mostert 'Good to Go'; Three Defensive Starters Listed as Questionable vs. Cowboys

Running back Raheem Mostert said he may not be "100 percent" until after the season, however, he is expected to be on hand for the 49ers Week 15 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. The running back underwent imaging this week after re-aggravating an ankle sprain sustained in Week 6. The 49ers received positive news as Mostert was a full participant during Friday's practice and is "good to go" for Sunday, per Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco will have all of their ball carriers on hand against a Dallas run defense that is allowing 5.1 yards per carry and 162.7 yards per game, both the worst marks in the NFL.

Nose tackle D.J. Jones missed last week's contest after an ankle injury sidelined him during the 49ers Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill suffered a shoulder injury in the 49ers Week 14 contest against the Washington Football Team. Both Jones and Brunskill were limited participants during the week's practices, however, did not appear on Friday's injury report, signaling a likely return to the lineup.

Offensive lineman ﻿Hroniss Grasu was ruled OUT with a knee injury, which brings San Francisco down to their fourth option at center. The same goes for the right guard position if Brunskill continues to fill in at center with Tom Compton on Injured Reserve and rookie Colton McKivitz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.