What the 49ers and Panthers are Saying Ahead of the Week 5 Matchup

Panthers Quotes

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on how he plans for his offense to match up against the 49ers:

"They have the best pass defense, a good pass rush. To me, it's just about trying to be balanced. It's about trying to take advantage of the players that we have who can make plays, the Christians, the DJs, the Robbies, our tight ends have been showing up in different ways. When we drop back to throw it, we just have to be on time and trust our guys and win versus tight coverage. Charvarius Ward has been playing excellent for them, so we just have to go play."

Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow on the 49ers offense:

"Their offense is all over the place. You don't know where they're going to be and obviously their wide receivers, those three guys, you don't know where they're going to be. They do a lot of different things for them and all three are just really tough to defend. I think George Kittle is healthy now so I think we'll see more of him in this ball game."

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield on playing against the 49ers defense:

"It's a great challenge for us. Their defense is playing at an extremely, extremely, high level. They've made a deep playoff run and they've been consistent for years now so it's a great challenge for us. They're physical up front, their front seven obviously speaks for itself, the names they have and just how they're playing. They play consistently so it's a good challenge for us and we're looking forward to it. It's one of those weeks that you've got to know what you're facing and own up to it."

Mayfield on his familiarity with San Francisco:

"Some of the front players are the same to me. They play hard and they do what they do at an extremely high level. They've never been the most complex schematically because they just line up and beat you flat out because they play well and they do their jobs at a high level. There's a lot of differences, but we're in the moment right now and they're coming off a big division win and with a lot of confidence."

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey on his mentality heading into the Week 5 contest: