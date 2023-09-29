Purdy Breaks Down Game Planning for Jonathan Gannon-Led Arizona Cardinals

Sep 29, 2023 at 09:50 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The NFL world is a small one, and familiar faces can be found on almost any club's roster with the frequent turnover of players and coaching staff from season to season. In Week 4, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is preparing for a team now led by former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The last time Purdy went toe-to-toe with a Gannon-schemed defense was in late January during the 49ers 2022 NFC Championship Game appearance. That contest is the only matchup Purdy's lost since being named San Francisco's starter in Week 14 of last season.

"Obviously, (he's) the same play caller and scheme, but the personnel is different the way they call plays can be a little bit different than Philly," Purdy said. "But, there are some similar things within the scheme that we had game planned for last year in the playoffs. At the same time, man, it's like they've got different players and their style is a little bit different compared to Philly."

Gannon was hired to be the Arizona Cardinals head coach in the offseason and is fresh off his first-career win with his team's 26-18 upset of the Dallas Cowboys. Even in the team's two losses of the year, the Cardinals have shown promise, taking a lead into the fourth quarter versus the Washington Commanders in Week 1 and the New York Giants in Week 2.

The difference for Arizona in Week 3 was a productive rushing attack and some stout red zone defense headlined by a critical fourth quarter interception of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott inside Arizona's 10 yard line. The Cardinals allowed just one touchdown and held Prescott to 78.0 passer rating.

Purdy isn't prepping for a heavy blitz from the Cardinals like what he saw from the Giants, but given their recent success, expects to see a solid defensive showing from Arizona.

"They do show some pressures in certain scenarios... It is different than all the pressures from last week, but still it's going to be a solid defense," Purdy said. "What they do, they do it well. They're consistent in what they do, and they're very well coached. It's a new challenge."

While Arizona's defense may be flying high into Levi's® Stadium on Sunday, Purdy's riding an interception-free 190-pass attempt streak dating back to Week 17 of the 2022 season. It's not necessarily the streak that matters most to the sophomore quarterback, but rather what it means for his team.

"I want to help my team win at the end of the day and that comes down to the decisions that I make," Purdy said. "I get the ball every single play whether I'm handing it off or throwing it. Anytime I'm dropping back, and I have to make a decision with the ball in my hands, of course I pride myself on not harming our team.

"That just comes down to trying to be selfless, making the right decisions, being prepared for situations and scenarios and obviously giving our guys on offense a shot to catch the ball and obviously run to put up points."

With ball security often being the deciding factor in ball games, Purdy is hoping to clean up some minor mix-ups from the previous couple contests.

"It's as simple as Jake Brendel and I not being on the same page, not communicating well in the huddle with when we're snapping the ball," Purdy said. "That's just all it has been those two plays that we've had in the last two games. That's something that I need to do a better job with communicating and making sure we're on the same page. Both of those times we just weren't, so that's all it is."

Related Content

news

Bigger than a Game: George Kittle's Mission to Support Cancer Warriors

Find out how San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has become a champion in the fight against cancer.
news

Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month 

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in September.
news

Samuel, Greenlaw and Jennings Sit Out Wednesday and Cardinals Scouting Report

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed injuries to Samuel, Greenlaw and Jennings and provided an early scouting report on the Cardinals.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Carry On As a Top Contender Following #NYGvsSF

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain amongst the top contenders in the league headed into the team's Week 4 matchup vs. the Cardinals.
news

49ers Back in the Building and Prepping for Week 4 Matchup vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers opened up the practice week on Monday after enjoying a weekend away from football. 
news

Injury Updates on Samuel, Greenlaw; Three Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 30-12 Week 3 win over the New York Giants.
news

Christian McCaffrey Reaches 5,000 Career Rushing Yards

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey eclipsed the 5,000 career rushing yards mark on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Shanahan and Purdy Break Down Short Week Ahead of Home Opener

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy detailed the adjusted practice week ahead of Week 3 matchup with the Giants.
news

The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success

The Faithful's dominance at Levi's® Stadium has made the field one of the most challenging places to play over the last two seasons.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Stay Put at No. 1 Following #SFvsLAR

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain ranked No. 1 headed into the team's Week 3 home opener.
news

Improved O-Line Play and Injury Statuses; Three Updates from Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49es head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Advertising