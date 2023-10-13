Previewing 49ers vs. Browns with Donte Whitner | 1st & 10

Oct 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:34 - Initial thoughts on the 49ers vs. Browns Week 6 matchup
  • 2:21 - How will the 49ers offense fare against the NFL's No. 1 total defense?
  • 3:34 - Reviewing San Francisco's offensive line performance
  • 5:28 - Which player is primed for success against Cleveland this week?
  • 6:26 - Discussing the matchup between linebackers ﻿Fred Warner﻿ and ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ against the Browns run game
  • 8:35 - Who must the 49ers defense contain in order to see success in Cleveland?
  • 9:28 - Donte Whitner shares what's impressed him about this year's 49ers team
  • 11:22 - Bold predictions for the Week 6 contest

Related Links

49ers Players Hit the Practice Field for Week 6 vs. the Browns

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for Week 6 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
2 / 29

LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 29

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner
4 / 29

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
6 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 29

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
8 / 29

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
9 / 29

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
10 / 29

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
11 / 29

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
13 / 29

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tre Norwood
14 / 29

S Tre Norwood

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
15 / 29

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
16 / 29

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
17 / 29

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
18 / 29

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
19 / 29

LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell
20 / 29

RB Jordan Mason, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
21 / 29

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk
23 / 29

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
24 / 29

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
25 / 29

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
26 / 29

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
27 / 29

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
28 / 29

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
29 / 29

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

49ers Dive Into Game Prep for the Browns | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers No. 1 power ranking and the team's latest injury updates as the team prepares for their Week 6 matchup vs. Cleveland on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Shine in 'Sunday Night Football' vs. the Dallas Cowboys | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing Cowboys vs. 49ers with 'SNF' Analyst Devin McCourty | 1st & 10

Learn more about the key storylines of the Cowboys vs. 49ers matchup with "Sunday Night Football" analyst Devin McCourty on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Dive Into Game Prep for the Cowboys | 1st & 10

Learn more about how historic rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers as the team prepares for their Week 5 matchup with Dallas on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Offense Kicks Into High Gear in Week 4 vs. Cardinals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers on the Mend and Wrapping Up Game Prep for the Cardinals | 1st & 10

Learn more about the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 injury updates and game planning for the Arizona Cardinals on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Cardinals vs. 49ers Matchup Preview with Craig Grialou | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest storylines headed into the Cardinals-49ers game with Arizona's digital content coordinator Craig Grialou on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Lynch and Shanahan Re-Sign and Mini Bye Breakdown | 1st & 10

Learn more about general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan's contract extension on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers Primetime Victory Over the Giants | 1st & 10

Learn more about the big takeaways from the 49ers 30-12 win over the Giants and the player records broken along the way on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reveiwing Giants-49ers Injury Updates and Matchups to Watch in Week 3 | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest storylines headed into the Giants-49ers "Thursday Night Football" game on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Reviewing the 49ers Road Win Over the Rams | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers rolled to their ninth-straight regular season win over the Rams Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising