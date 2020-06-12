Presented by

Friday, Jun 12, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: PFF Recognizes 49ers Duos, Fred Warner Joins Roundtable Discussion on Race, 2020 Social Justice Grant

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, June 12.

Outstanding Duos

Pro Football Focus released the top duos (and in the 49ers case trios) by position group. The statistics based website placed San Francisco in the top spot at cornerback with Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams, and at defensive end with Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Arik Armstead. Read More >>>

Fred Warner's Roundtable Discussion

Fred Warner and White House correspondent April Ryan joined NFL Network's Steve Wyche and MJ Acosta to talk about how NFL owners, coaches, players and fans can use their platforms to create change. Watch the full video below.

49ers 2020 Social Justice Grant

To provide support to national and local Bay Area non-profit organizations who are currently engaged in effective strategies for improving racial equity, with a focus on the African-American community, the 49ers are inviting organizations to apply for operating support or programmatic funding through the 2020 49ers Social Justice Grant. To learn more about the grant, resources and other 49ers efforts for change visit 49ers.com/socialjustice.

Related Content

Morning Report: Kendrick Bourne Sets 2020 Goals, 49ers Players Sign Petition to End Qualified Immunity, Third-Annual Quarterback Coaching Summit
news

Morning Report: Kendrick Bourne Sets 2020 Goals, 49ers Players Sign Petition to End Qualified Immunity, Third-Annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Kendrick Bourne shares six goals to prepare for the upcoming season, 49ers players and coaches sign petition for the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, Black College Football Hall of Fame the NFL announced third-annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.
Morning Report: NFL's 50 Best Players, 'Follow Your Bliss' Announces 2020 Recipients, Arik Armstead Reads to 2nd and 3rd Graders
news

Morning Report: NFL's 50 Best Players, 'Follow Your Bliss' Announces 2020 Recipients, Arik Armstead Reads to 2nd and 3rd Graders

Three 49ers players named to NFL's Top 50, 49ers EDU selects 2020 recipients of the Dr. Harry Edwards 'Follow Your Bliss' award and Arik Armstead surprises class for a special story time.
Morning Report: Trent Williams Eager to Face 49ers D-line, Kendrick Bourne Calls for Change, Jimmy Garoppolo's Role in 2020
news

Morning Report: Trent Williams Eager to Face 49ers D-line, Kendrick Bourne Calls for Change, Jimmy Garoppolo's Role in 2020

How San Francisco became the ideal team for Trent Williams, Kendrick Bourne joins Black Lives Matter protest and MJ Acosta reports 49ers may 'lean more' on Jimmy G in 2020. 
Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, George Kittle Supports Former Iowa Football Players, Learn More about 49ers Pride
news

Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, George Kittle Supports Former Iowa Football Players, Learn More about 49ers Pride

Kyle Shanahan gives offseason updates on Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie development, George Kittle backs former Iowa football players and how to get involved with the 49ers Pride community.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Speaks Candidly About Racism in U.S., Richard Sherman Joins a Roundtable Discussion on NFL Network
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Speaks Candidly About Racism in U.S., Richard Sherman Joins a Roundtable Discussion on NFL Network

Kyle Shanahan and Richard Sherman spoke about the importance of social justice reform and the need to speak out against ignorance and racism.
Morning Report: Richard Sherman Discusses Racism and Police Reform on NFL Network, Social Justice Organizations to Support
news

Morning Report: Richard Sherman Discusses Racism and Police Reform on NFL Network, Social Justice Organizations to Support

Richard Sherman and Chris Long discussed social justice reforms and ways to get involved.
Morning Report: Jed York Discusses the 49ers Commitment to Support Social Justice Reform, Players Weigh in on Current Events
news

Morning Report: Jed York Discusses the 49ers Commitment to Support Social Justice Reform, Players Weigh in on Current Events

49ers CEO Jed York joined 'NFL Now' to discuss the fight against racial equality, 49ers players take to social media in support of #blackouttuesday.
Morning Report: Peter King's NFL Power Rankings, WON Monthly Magazine, 49ers Players and Alumni Congratulate Class of 2020
news

Morning Report: Peter King's NFL Power Rankings, WON Monthly Magazine, 49ers Players and Alumni Congratulate Class of 2020

Peter Kings shares his power rankings heading into the 2020 season, the June edition of the WON Magazine and 49ers players and alumni send messages to the Class of 2020.
Morning Report: 49ers @Home Graduation, George Kittle Named PFF's Top TE, NFC Championship Full Game 
news

Morning Report: 49ers @Home Graduation, George Kittle Named PFF's Top TE, NFC Championship Full Game 

The 49ers and Chegg host @Home Graduation, George Kittle earns PFF's highest tight end grade ever and re-watch San Francisco's NFC Championship victory vs. Green Bay.
Morning Report: Players Get Creative with At-home Workouts, Daniel Brunskill Talks Right Guard Competition, Look Back at 49ers vs. Cardinals in 2003
news

Morning Report: Players Get Creative with At-home Workouts, Daniel Brunskill Talks Right Guard Competition, Look Back at 49ers vs. Cardinals in 2003

Players find creative solutions to at-home workouts, Daniel Brunskill speaks to the media about O-line roster competitions and Trent Williams, game photos from 49ers, 50-14, 2003 victory over Cardinals.
Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Hits 21 MPH, Chris Doleman's Legacy, 49ers PREP Lower Body Workout
news

Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Hits 21 MPH, Chris Doleman's Legacy, 49ers PREP Lower Body Workout

Brandon Aiyuk posts workout montage, Steve Mariucci reflects on Chris Doleman's legacy and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank creates lower body workout plan.

