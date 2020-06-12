Morning Report: PFF Recognizes 49ers Duos, Fred Warner Joins Roundtable Discussion on Race, 2020 Social Justice Grant

49ers 2020 Social Justice Grant

To provide support to national and local Bay Area non-profit organizations who are currently engaged in effective strategies for improving racial equity, with a focus on the African-American community, the 49ers are inviting organizations to apply for operating support or programmatic funding through the 2020 49ers Social Justice Grant. To learn more about the grant, resources and other 49ers efforts for change visit 49ers.com/socialjustice.