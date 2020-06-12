Morning Report: PFF Recognizes 49ers Duos, Fred Warner Joins Roundtable Discussion on Race, 2020 Social Justice Grant

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, June 12.
Outstanding Duos
Pro Football Focus released the top duos (and in the 49ers case trios) by position group. The statistics based website placed San Francisco in the top spot at cornerback with Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams, and at defensive end with Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Arik Armstead. Read More >>>
Fred Warner's Roundtable Discussion
Fred Warner and White House correspondent April Ryan joined NFL Network's Steve Wyche and MJ Acosta to talk about how NFL owners, coaches, players and fans can use their platforms to create change. Watch the full video below.
49ers 2020 Social Justice Grant
To provide support to national and local Bay Area non-profit organizations who are currently engaged in effective strategies for improving racial equity, with a focus on the African-American community, the 49ers are inviting organizations to apply for operating support or programmatic funding through the 2020 49ers Social Justice Grant. To learn more about the grant, resources and other 49ers efforts for change visit 49ers.com/socialjustice.