Peter Schrager: 'Kyle Shanahan is a Top-5 Play Caller in the NFL'

Oct 29, 2020 at 10:05 AM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

In this week's episode of the 49ers You've Got Mail Podcast sponsored by Manscaped, NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" host Peter Schrager joins the show to answer fan-submitted questions surrounding the 49ers statement win over the New England Patriots, previewing Week 8 against an MVP-caliber Russell Wilson and a struggling Seattle Seahawks defense, San Francisco's path to the postseason, Kyle Shanahan's success as a play caller and more.

Podcast Highlights:

  • 2:05 - The biggest takeaway from the 49ers "rare" trouncing over the Patriots.
  • 3:40 - What is the 49ers "identity" while sitting at 4-3?
  • 6:08 - Doubling down on Fred Warner﻿'s Defensive Player of the Year campaign.
  • 8:35 - JaMycal Hasty﻿'s importance to the 49ers running back group.
  • 10:08 - Kyle Shanahan's success in being able to plug-and-play players and his near-perfect play calling in 2019.
  • 11:26 - Jason Verrett﻿'s re-emergence as one of the 49ers top stars on defense.
  • 12:33 - Have the 49ers finally overcome their struggles on the road in Seattle?
  • 14:11 - "No one wants to play the 49ers right now."
  • 15:55 - Are the 49ers a legitimate playoff team?
  • 17:45 - Is the 49ers gauntlet of upcoming matchups as brutal as it appears?
  • 21:41 - Does the lack of fans and lack of defense in Seattle give the team confidence heading into CenturyLink Field?
  • 24:50 - Bobby Wagner vs. George Kittle
  • 25:40 - Is it necessary for the 49ers to be active ahead of the trade deadline?

For all of the 49ers podcast series, visit 49ers.com/audio. You can also listen to 49ers official podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever podcasts are available. To submit your question for the next 49ers mailbag, see below.

