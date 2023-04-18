Off the Field: 49ers Players Cheer on San Jose Earthquakes ⚽️

Before the football season begins, San Francisco 49ers players enjoyed some fútbol.
Linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Marcelino McCrary-Ball, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and cornerback Qwuantrezz Knight took a trip to their neighbor stadium, PayPal Park, to watch the San Jose Earthquakes match against Sporting Kansas City.
Ahead of the match, each player received a customized soccer jersey sporting their name and number. While on the field, they got to show off some of their soccer skills.
All eyes were on the 49ers players as they were shouted out on the video board. They got the San Jose fans hyped up for the match by cranking the siren, a pregame tradition at Earthquakes contests.
"That was so fun," Knight said. "The stadium was electric."
The #BayAreaUnite energy was in full force as San Jose defeated Kansas City 3-0 on Saturday night.
The Earthquakes next home match is going to be at Levi's® Stadium as San Jose takes on the Los Angeles Football Club on May 6.
Faithful, don't miss out on what the Earthquakes are calling "the biggest Cinco de Mayo party on the west coast." Meet Mexican soccer legends Jared Borgetti, Missael Espinoza and boxing champion Robert Guerrero, take part in a pregame fan fest featuring Mexican heritage celebrations, music and dancers and watch a halftime performance from Latin Grammy winner El Fantasma. Get your tickets here.