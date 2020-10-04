49ers Inactives Report: Who's In and Who's Out vs. Eagles

There aren't too many surprises heading into Sunday night as a number of 49ers continue to work their way back from injuries. Nick Mullens will make his second-consecutive start while Jimmy Garoppolo continues to work his way back from a high ankle sprain.

Mullens receives two new weapons in Week 4 with both Deebo Samuel and George Kittle active against the Philadelphia Eagles. Samuel is set to make his season debut after dealing with a foot injury suffered back in June. Kyle Shanahan noted the team will be mindful of his workload in his first game since Super Bowl LIV.

"It is his first time back. We've got to be smart with that," Shanahan said. "I know he'll be out there, but it won't be as his normal, that's for sure."

As for Kittle, San Francisco's star tight end missed two games while working through a knee injury in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

K'Waun Williams is also active against the Eagles. Williams was questionable heading into the weekend while nursing a hip injury suffered in the Week 3 win over the New York Giants. The 49ers are relatively thin at the corner position. The team activated Jamar Taylor from the team's practice squad, who saw nickel corner reps with Williams sidelined during training camp.

San Francisco will be covering an Eagles receiving corps void of their starting talent. DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) are all OUT for the primetime matchup. Greg Ward Jr. and John Hightower are two healthy wide receivers on the active roster, and the team elevated Deontay Burnett and Travis Fulgham from the practice squad.

Additionally, Philadelphia suffered a major blow to their offensive line. The Eagles will also be without left tackle Jason Peters, who was placed on Injured Reserve this week with a foot injury.

Here's a full list of Sunday's inactives:

49ers:

Eagles: