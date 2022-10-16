Nick Bosa, Trent Williams OUT vs. Falcons; 49ers Week 6 Inactives

Oct 16, 2022 at 08:33 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Nick Bosa for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The defensive end is working through a groin injury he sustained in the first leg of the team's East Coast road trip. Bosa was sidelined for the team's first two practices in West Virginia before returning to the field on Friday in a limited capacity.

Earlier in the week, the team ruled out left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and defensive back Jimmie Ward (hand). Additionally, the team added wide receiver Danny Gray as a healthy scratch. Tight end Tyler Kroft will also be inactive after returning to workouts on Wednesday. Kroft was only a limited participant in this week's practices as he continues to work back from an MCL sprain.

On a positive note, San Francisco has rookie Tyrion Davis-Price active for the first time since the 49ers home opener in mid September. The running back suffered a high ankle sprain in that game and was sidelined for the last three contests. The 49ers also welcome back defensive back Tarvarius Moore, who was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives:

San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons

  • WR Jared Bernhardt
  • T Chuma Edoga
  • TE Anthony Firkser
  • FS Erik Harris
  • OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
  • ILB Mykal Walker

