Morning Report: Top NFL Divisions by Receiver, Deebo Samuel Creates Scholarship Fund, Robbie Gould Releases New Episode of 'Kickin It' Podcast

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 10.
NFC West Receivers Come in at No. 2 in CBS Sports Rankings
CBS Sports writer Jared Dublin ranked all eight NFL divisions by receiving talent, with the NFC West landing at the No. 2 spot on his list. "The injury to Deebo Samuel is a major bummer. He was going to break out this year," Dublin wrote. "The 49ers don't have anyone else of his caliber but Brandon Aiyuk is a terrific fit for their offense, Kendrick Bourne is dependable scheme-wise, and Jalen Hurd has a ton of versatility." Read More >>>
Deebo Samuel Leading By Example, Offering Aid to Student-Athletes
Samuel has partnered with his marketing agency, ESM Football, to provide scholarships for college-bound Black student-athletes graduating from Spartanburg High School in his hometown of Spartanburg, SC. The "Be the Change" scholarship program, aims to provide an opportunity for deserving students to receive higher education. Read More >>>
Robbie Gould and Mike McGlinchey Talk on "Kickin' It"
Listen in as Robbie Gould and Mike McGlinchey talk on the fifth episode of the "Kickin' It With Robbie" podcast. Gould began the podcast with the goal to come out of quarantine as a better person and to motivate others, developing a web series to share not only the lesson's he's learned but also those of others. Listen to the full episode here.