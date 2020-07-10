Morning Report: Top NFL Divisions by Receiver, Deebo Samuel Creates Scholarship Fund, Robbie Gould Releases New Episode of 'Kickin It' Podcast

NFC West Receivers Come in at No. 2 in CBS Sports Rankings

CBS Sports writer Jared Dublin ranked all eight NFL divisions by receiving talent, with the NFC West landing at the No. 2 spot on his list. "The injury to Deebo Samuel is a major bummer. He was going to break out this year," Dublin wrote. "The 49ers don't have anyone else of his caliber but Brandon Aiyuk is a terrific fit for their offense, Kendrick Bourne is dependable scheme-wise, and Jalen Hurd has a ton of versatility." Read More >>>