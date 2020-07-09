Deebo Samuel Leading By Example, Offering Aid to Student-Athletes

"I'm just trying to raise money because there are pretty good students and athletes where I'm from, but not too many get the opportunity to go to college due to funds," Samuel said. "Not too many people make it out and get a chance to go to college. So, through this fundraiser, I get to help an athlete that is deserving of that opportunity."

More than half of Spartanburg's population is made up of African American families with roughly 30 percent living below the poverty line. Samuel included, understands the complicated road to access of higher learning and educational resources.

"Where I grew up, you don't really find many wealthy people," Samuel explained. "When I was a kid it was kind of a struggle in my family as well. So, I get it and I understand what people go through back home."

This offseason, Samuel has used his social media platform to promote positive change and the encouragement of young men who follow the receiver. From posts encouraging youth to seek and build representation in beneficial career choices outside of sports and entertainment, to lessons on overcoming disappointment and setbacks, Samuel insists on using his platform (that includes a social media following that is nearly 400,000 strong) to continue to lead by example and serve as a force for positive change.

"It's not just about being an athlete," Samuel continued. "I think a lot of people look up to guys like me and other guys in the league that I think are very good players. You have a lot of kids that really don't even know us but they see as athletes. They listen to the things we say and they're paying attention. We have to use our platform, not only as athletes, but to be more vocal to help encourage positive change."