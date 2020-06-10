Morning Report: NFL's 50 Best Players, 'Follow Your Bliss' Announces 2020 Recipients, Arik Armstead Reads to 2nd and 3rd Graders

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 10.
The NFL's 50 Best Players Entering the 2020 Season According to Pro Football Focus
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
49ers EDU Selects 2020 Recipients of the Dr. Harry Edwards 'Follow Your Bliss' Award
The Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award was created in 2017 to celebrate outstanding teachers in the Bay Area and highlight the work they are doing to educate youth, better the community and create the next generation of thought leaders and change-makers. The recipients of this award receive a $5,000 stipend for in-classroom materials and resources for the next academic year, mentorship of the recipients and his or her fellow teachers led by Dr. Edwards, and formal recognition at a Levi's® Stadium event with family and colleagues. This year the award was expanded as five Bay Area educators were chosen as "Follow Your Bliss" recipients.
To learn more about the Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award visit 49ers.com/bliss.
Arik Armstead Reads to 2nd and 3rd Graders for a Special Story Time
Arik Armstead virtually visited Vanessa Fischer's 2nd and 3rd grade classroom to read Making the Moose Out of Lifeas part of his educational initiative, "Story Time with Arik Armstead." The program has collected hundreds of applications from teachers in California and around the globe to have Armstead read to their class while distance learning. Armstead, a native of Sacramento, is passionate about working with youth and providing the much needed resources to succeed. In 2015, Arik launched the Armstead Academic Project, and through it works to ensure all students have access to a quality education.