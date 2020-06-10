Presented by

Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: NFL's 50 Best Players, 'Follow Your Bliss' Announces 2020 Recipients, Arik Armstead Reads to 2nd and 3rd Graders

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 10.

The NFL's 50 Best Players Entering the 2020 Season According to Pro Football Focus

  1. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
  2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
  4. Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
  5. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

See which other 49ers made the list >>>

49ers EDU Selects 2020 Recipients of the Dr. Harry Edwards 'Follow Your Bliss' Award 

The Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award was created in 2017 to celebrate outstanding teachers in the Bay Area and highlight the work they are doing to educate youth, better the community and create the next generation of thought leaders and change-makers. The recipients of this award receive a $5,000 stipend for in-classroom materials and resources for the next academic year, mentorship of the recipients and his or her fellow teachers led by Dr. Edwards, and formal recognition at a Levi's® Stadium event with family and colleagues. This year the award was expanded as five Bay Area educators were chosen as "Follow Your Bliss" recipients.

To learn more about the Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award visit 49ers.com/bliss.

Arik Armstead Reads to 2nd and 3rd Graders for a Special Story Time

Arik Armstead virtually visited Vanessa Fischer's 2nd and 3rd grade classroom to read Making the Moose Out of Lifeas part of his educational initiative, "Story Time with Arik Armstead." The program has collected hundreds of applications from teachers in California and around the globe to have Armstead read to their class while distance learning. Armstead, a native of Sacramento, is passionate about working with youth and providing the much needed resources to succeed. In 2015, Arik launched the Armstead Academic Project, and through it works to ensure all students have access to a quality education.

Related Content

Morning Report: Trent Williams Eager to Face 49ers D-line, Kendrick Bourne Calls for Change, Jimmy Garoppolo's Role in 2020
news

Morning Report: Trent Williams Eager to Face 49ers D-line, Kendrick Bourne Calls for Change, Jimmy Garoppolo's Role in 2020

How San Francisco became the ideal team for Trent Williams, Kendrick Bourne joins Black Lives Matter protest and MJ Acosta reports 49ers may 'lean more' on Jimmy G in 2020. 
Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, George Kittle Supports Former Iowa Football Players, Learn More about 49ers Pride
news

Morning Report: Updates from Kyle Shanahan, George Kittle Supports Former Iowa Football Players, Learn More about 49ers Pride

Kyle Shanahan gives offseason updates on Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie development, George Kittle backs former Iowa football players and how to get involved with the 49ers Pride community.
Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Speaks Candidly About Racism in U.S., Richard Sherman Joins a Roundtable Discussion on NFL Network
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Speaks Candidly About Racism in U.S., Richard Sherman Joins a Roundtable Discussion on NFL Network

Kyle Shanahan and Richard Sherman spoke about the importance of social justice reform and the need to speak out against ignorance and racism.
Morning Report: Richard Sherman Discusses Racism and Police Reform on NFL Network, Social Justice Organizations to Support
news

Morning Report: Richard Sherman Discusses Racism and Police Reform on NFL Network, Social Justice Organizations to Support

Richard Sherman and Chris Long discussed social justice reforms and ways to get involved.
Morning Report: Jed York Discusses the 49ers Commitment to Support Social Justice Reform, Players Weigh in on Current Events
news

Morning Report: Jed York Discusses the 49ers Commitment to Support Social Justice Reform, Players Weigh in on Current Events

49ers CEO Jed York joined 'NFL Now' to discuss the fight against racial equality, 49ers players take to social media in support of #blackouttuesday.
Morning Report: Peter King's NFL Power Rankings, WON Monthly Magazine, 49ers Players and Alumni Congratulate Class of 2020
news

Morning Report: Peter King's NFL Power Rankings, WON Monthly Magazine, 49ers Players and Alumni Congratulate Class of 2020

Peter Kings shares his power rankings heading into the 2020 season, the June edition of the WON Magazine and 49ers players and alumni send messages to the Class of 2020.
Morning Report: 49ers @Home Graduation, George Kittle Named PFF's Top TE, NFC Championship Full Game 
news

Morning Report: 49ers @Home Graduation, George Kittle Named PFF's Top TE, NFC Championship Full Game 

The 49ers and Chegg host @Home Graduation, George Kittle earns PFF's highest tight end grade ever and re-watch San Francisco's NFC Championship victory vs. Green Bay.
Morning Report: Players Get Creative with At-home Workouts, Daniel Brunskill Talks Right Guard Competition, Look Back at 49ers vs. Cardinals in 2003
news

Morning Report: Players Get Creative with At-home Workouts, Daniel Brunskill Talks Right Guard Competition, Look Back at 49ers vs. Cardinals in 2003

Players find creative solutions to at-home workouts, Daniel Brunskill speaks to the media about O-line roster competitions and Trent Williams, game photos from 49ers, 50-14, 2003 victory over Cardinals.
Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Hits 21 MPH, Chris Doleman's Legacy, 49ers PREP Lower Body Workout
news

Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Hits 21 MPH, Chris Doleman's Legacy, 49ers PREP Lower Body Workout

Brandon Aiyuk posts workout montage, Steve Mariucci reflects on Chris Doleman's legacy and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank creates lower body workout plan.
49ers Morning Report: SF vs. Dallas 'Madden 20' Preview, Nick Bosa Lands on NFL's Top Disruptors List, 49ers EDU Digital Playbook
news

49ers Morning Report: SF vs. Dallas 'Madden 20' Preview, Nick Bosa Lands on NFL's Top Disruptors List, 49ers EDU Digital Playbook

See who comes out on top in a Week 15 "Madden 20" preview, Nick Bosa named one of NFL's top disruptors of 2019, 49ers EDU adds additional lessons to Digital Playbook.
49ers Morning Report: Memorial Day Flyover, Guest Reporters Interview Mike McGlinchey, 49ers vs. Browns Full Game Highlights
news

49ers Morning Report: Memorial Day Flyover, Guest Reporters Interview Mike McGlinchey, 49ers vs. Browns Full Game Highlights

The 129th Rescue Wing from Moffett Field conducted a ceremonial flyover, guest reporters discuss Mike McGlinchey's career path and full highlights from the 49ers primetime victory over the Browns.

Advertising