Three 49ers Named as NFL's 50 Best Players Entering the 2020 Season

Sherman, in part with the 49ers highly-touted front seven, was key to San Francisco's top-ranked passing defense in 2019. According to PFF, the cornerback owned the third-lowest passer rating allowed when targeted in 2019 (46.8) behind New England Patriots J.C. Jackson (37.0) and Buffalo Bills Tre'Davious White (46.3). Sherman finished the season with 61 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions, including one for a touchdown. It's also worth noting, he and K'Waun Williams were the highest graded cornerback duo in the NFL in 2019.

PFF: Only age keeps Richard Sherman this low — the best cornerback of the past decade will enter this season at 32 years old coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Sherman was a huge reason the 49ers were so successful last season and showed that he could get back to his best play another year removed from his Achilles injury. He allowed a passer rating of just 45.3 when targeted including the playoffs, and that was the first season of his career since 2014 where that figure dropped below 50.0. Sherman has always been criticized for being just a zone corner, but he has been so much more than that — and even if he wasn't, he has been so good at it that it's not a valid criticism.