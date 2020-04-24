49ers Morning Report: 49ers Draft Two Players, Michael Mina Shares Draft-themed Recipes, Kyle Juzczyk Answers Fan Questions

Apr 24, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Happy Friday Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Friday, April 24.

49ers Draft DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk

John Lynch and Co. had a very active first round of the 2020 NFL Draft trading with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. With the 14th-overall pick, San Francisco selected defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. The South Carolina product earned first-team Associated Press All-America and first-team All-SEC honors as a senior following a dominant 2019 season. At No. 25, the 49ers selected wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State. The 6-foot, 205-pound receiver garnered third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019 after leading the Sun Devils with 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight scores.

Michael Mina Releases Special Draft Day Recipes

We have draft edition recipes ready for you, courtesy of chef Michael Mina. Make the "Pick is in Patty" or "On the Clocktail" at home or you can order for delivery all 3 days of 2020 NFL Draft! Visit Mina Family Kitchen for more information.

Pick is in Patty_16x9

Kyle Juszczyk Answers Fan Questions

Kyle Juszczyk called into the 49ers Virtual Draft Party presented by Levi's® to answer fan questions, preview the 2020 NFL Draft and discuss training from home this offseason. Watch below to hear Juszczyk's favorite moments from the 2019 season, why he thinks the fullback position is so important and more.

Related Content

news

Kittle, Mason and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvSEA

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West with their 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks, earning several players top Pro Football Focus scores for Week 15.

news

Javon Kinlaw Cerca de Regresar a los Entrenamientos de San Francisco

El viernes Kyle Shanahan, entrenador en jefe de los San Francisco 49ers, realizó su habitual conferencia de prensa al día siguiente de cada partido.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Win the NFC West

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Purdy, Ward and More from #SFvsSEA

Charvarius Ward, Ambry Thomas and Danny Gray sustained injuries in their 21-13 division-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertising