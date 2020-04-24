49ers Morning Report: 49ers Draft Two Players, Michael Mina Shares Draft-themed Recipes, Kyle Juzczyk Answers Fan Questions

49ers Draft DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk

John Lynch and Co. had a very active first round of the 2020 NFL Draft trading with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. With the 14th-overall pick, San Francisco selected defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. The South Carolina product earned first-team Associated Press All-America and first-team All-SEC honors as a senior following a dominant 2019 season. At No. 25, the 49ers selected wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State. The 6-foot, 205-pound receiver garnered third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019 after leading the Sun Devils with 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight scores.