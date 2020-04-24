49ers Morning Report: 49ers Draft Two Players, Michael Mina Shares Draft-themed Recipes, Kyle Juzczyk Answers Fan Questions

Happy Friday Faithful,
Here are your top storylines for Friday, April 24.
49ers Draft DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk
John Lynch and Co. had a very active first round of the 2020 NFL Draft trading with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. With the 14th-overall pick, San Francisco selected defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. The South Carolina product earned first-team Associated Press All-America and first-team All-SEC honors as a senior following a dominant 2019 season. At No. 25, the 49ers selected wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State. The 6-foot, 205-pound receiver garnered third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019 after leading the Sun Devils with 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight scores.
Michael Mina Releases Special Draft Day Recipes
We have draft edition recipes ready for you, courtesy of chef Michael Mina. Make the "Pick is in Patty" or "On the Clocktail" at home or you can order for delivery all 3 days of 2020 NFL Draft! Visit Mina Family Kitchen for more information.
Kyle Juszczyk Answers Fan Questions
Kyle Juszczyk called into the 49ers Virtual Draft Party presented by Levi's® to answer fan questions, preview the 2020 NFL Draft and discuss training from home this offseason. Watch below to hear Juszczyk's favorite moments from the 2019 season, why he thinks the fullback position is so important and more.