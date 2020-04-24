49ers Select Brandon Aiyuk with the No. 25 Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Analysis from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: "Ascending receiving prospect who has shown continued improvement since coming from the JUCO ranks. Aiyuk has size, speed and is a natural pass-catcher who plays with good energy but he must improve physicality to handle contested catches. He can be slick and instinctive to separate out of stems and turns, but getting in and out of standard route breaks tends to limit his effectiveness. He needs more polish, but his ability to create yards after catch could get him some early reps while he's still developing."