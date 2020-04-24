49ers Select Brandon Aiyuk with the No. 25 Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

John Lynch and Co. have been very active in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft trading again, this time with the Minnesota Vikings. With the 25th-overall pick, the San Francisco 49ers selected wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State. The 6-foot, 205-pound receiver garnered third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019 after leading the Sun Devils with 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight scores. He was also one of the top two-duty returners in the country taking 14 punt returns for 226 yards (16.1 average) and one score, and 14 kick returns for 446 yards (31.9 average).
Analysis from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: "Ascending receiving prospect who has shown continued improvement since coming from the JUCO ranks. Aiyuk has size, speed and is a natural pass-catcher who plays with good energy but he must improve physicality to handle contested catches. He can be slick and instinctive to separate out of stems and turns, but getting in and out of standard route breaks tends to limit his effectiveness. He needs more polish, but his ability to create yards after catch could get him some early reps while he's still developing."