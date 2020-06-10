Morning Report: Arik Armstead Reads to 2nd and 3rd Graders

49ers EDU Selects 2020 Recipients of the Dr. Harry Edwards 'Follow Your Bliss' Award

The Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award was created in 2017 to celebrate outstanding teachers in the Bay Area and highlight the work they are doing to educate youth, better the community and create the next generation of thought leaders and change-makers. The recipients of this award receive a $5,000 stipend for in-classroom materials and resources for the next academic year, mentorship of the recipients and his or her fellow teachers led by Dr. Edwards, and formal recognition at a Levi's® Stadium event with family and colleagues. This year the award was expanded as five Bay Area educators were chosen as "Follow Your Bliss" recipients.