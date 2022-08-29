Powered By

Morning Report: Williams, Samuel Make Top 20 in NFL Countdown

Aug 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 29

New and Notable

Deebo Samuel Voted NFL's 19th Best Player

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been voted the 19th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Samuel was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled the top 20 players in the NFL.

The "wide back" is entering his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The former second-round pick has appeared in 38 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 3,148 total scrimmage yards, 2,598 receiving yards on 167 catches and 21 total touchdowns.

Read More >>>

Trent Williams Voted NFL's 14th Best Player

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has been voted the 14th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Williams was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled the top 20 players in the NFL.

Williams, a two-year team captain, is entering his 12th NFL season since being drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2010. The former first-round pick has appeared in 149 games over 11 seasons in Washington and San Francisco.

Read More >>>

Seven 49ers Named to the 2022 NFL Top 100

A total of seven San Francisco 49ers have been voted as the top 100 players in the league by their peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

On Sunday, NFL Network closed out their "Top 100 Players of 2022" marathon which unveiled the rankings of the best players of the 2021 season.

See who made the list here >>>

Say Cheese

49ers vs. Texans Game Images (Preseason Week 3)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

QB Trey Lance
1 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
2 / 36

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
3 / 36

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
4 / 36

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
5 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
6 / 36

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
7 / 36

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
8 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
9 / 36

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
10 / 36

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
11 / 36

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
12 / 36

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 36

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
14 / 36

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
15 / 36

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
16 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
17 / 36

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
18 / 36

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 36

QB Trey Lance, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
20 / 36

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
21 / 36

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Nate Sudfeld
22 / 36

QB Nate Sudfeld

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
23 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
24 / 36

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
25 / 36

DL Kemoko Turay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
26 / 36

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 36

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
28 / 36

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Segun Olubi
29 / 36

LB Segun Olubi

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
30 / 36

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
31 / 36

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
32 / 36

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
33 / 36

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
34 / 36

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner
35 / 36

WR Malik Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
36 / 36

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Incase You Missed It

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about the Preseason Finale

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Reduce Roster to 80, Make Other Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Beat Packers 28-21 in Preseason Week 1

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: BY Gets Inducted into the HOF, 49ers Continue Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know About 49ers Training Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Drives Pace Car at NASCAR Race

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: How Could the 49ers D-Line Look Different in 2022?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Evaluating the Tight Ends on the 49ers Roster

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Remembering a Legend, 49ers Mourn Passing of Hugh McElhenny

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to the Know the 49ers Coaching Staff

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about the 49ers Rookies

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising