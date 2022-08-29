Morning Report: Williams, Samuel Make Top 20 in NFL Countdown

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 29
New and Notable
Deebo Samuel Voted NFL's 19th Best Player
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been voted the 19th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.
Samuel was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled the top 20 players in the NFL.
The "wide back" is entering his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The former second-round pick has appeared in 38 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 3,148 total scrimmage yards, 2,598 receiving yards on 167 catches and 21 total touchdowns.
Trent Williams Voted NFL's 14th Best Player
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has been voted the 14th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.
Williams was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled the top 20 players in the NFL.
Williams, a two-year team captain, is entering his 12th NFL season since being drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2010. The former first-round pick has appeared in 149 games over 11 seasons in Washington and San Francisco.
Seven 49ers Named to the 2022 NFL Top 100
A total of seven San Francisco 49ers have been voted as the top 100 players in the league by their peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.
On Sunday, NFL Network closed out their "Top 100 Players of 2022" marathon which unveiled the rankings of the best players of the 2021 season.
