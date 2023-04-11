Morning Report: Who Do Experts Think 49ers Could Draft on Day 2?

Good Morning Faithful,
Analyzing 49ers Draft Needs vs. 2023 Prospect Strengths | 1st & 10
Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Mock Draft Monday: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Third-Round Picks
The anticipation continues to build across the league as we draw closer to the official start of the 2023 NFL Draft. The big event opens up on Thursday, April 27 for most, however, for the San Francisco 49ers, who will go a second-straight year without a first-round draft pick, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99. Of course, all of this is subject to change, but for now, that's the draft position the 49ers find themselves in for 2023. Below is full list of draft selections by round:
49ers Earn a Top Mark for Javon Hargrave Free Agency Signing
If you think the NFL offseason is uneventful, you may want to rethink your position. The San Francisco 49ers brass turned the page very quickly on the 2022 campaign in order to make the moves that will put the team in the best situation headed into the 2023 season. Although not originally tabbed as one of the teams expected to make a big signing during free agency, the 49ers were active participants in the frenzy and put pen to paper with one of the best available players this year. The move earned San Francisco an A- grade in free agency from Fox Sports.
49ers Draft Needs and Position Group Strength in 2023
With the height of free agency behind us, attention across the league has turned to the quickly approaching 2023 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers addressed some of their positional needs via free agency, signing or trading for nine players outside of the organization and retaining another nine from the 2022 NFC Championship Game roster. However, there is still more work to be done this offseason with some notable departures that included the following players:
