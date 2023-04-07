49ers Earn a Top Mark for Javon Hargrave Free Agency Signing

If you think the NFL offseason is uneventful, you may want to rethink your position. The San Francisco 49ers brass turned the page very quickly on the 2022 campaign in order to make the moves that will put the team in the best situation headed into the 2023 season. Although not originally tabbed as one of the teams expected to make a big signing during free agency, the 49ers were active participants in the frenzy and put pen to paper with one of the best available players this year. The move earned San Francisco an A- grade in free agency from Fox Sports.
General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan wasted no time in going after free agent defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, signing him to a four-year less than 24 hours into the new league year. Hargrave is coming off a monster year with the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in which he produced 60 total tackles, 11.0 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in his 17 regular season starts. Against San Francisco in the conference championship, the veteran defensive tackle contributed a sack, five tackles and a pass breakup to help lead the Eagles to a 31-7 victory.
Here is what NFL writer Eric Williams had to say about the transaction:
"The 49ers were surprising big spenders in addressing one of the team's most obvious needs. San Francisco snapped up one of the best interior pass rushers in the game, agreeing to terms with the former Eagles defensive tackle on a reported four-year deal... Hargrave, who finished with a career-high 11.0 sacks last season, joins Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead to give San Francisco one of the most imposing defensive lines in the NFL."