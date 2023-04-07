49ers Earn a Top Mark for Javon Hargrave Free Agency Signing

If you think the NFL offseason is uneventful, you may want to rethink your position. The San Francisco 49ers brass turned the page very quickly on the 2022 campaign in order to make the moves that will put the team in the best situation headed into the 2023 season. Although not originally tabbed as one of the teams expected to make a big signing during free agency, the 49ers were active participants in the frenzy and put pen to paper with one of the best available players this year. The move earned San Francisco an A- grade in free agency from Fox Sports.