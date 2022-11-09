Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Stand in the NFL Power Rankings Following Bye?

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 9th.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: Following Their Bye, 49ers Remain in Top 10
The San Francisco 49ers are back at practice after a Bye in Week 9 and remain in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings. As expected, several of the players working through injuries are making good progress healthwise following the week off. On Monday, the team opened practice windows for three players on the Injured Reserve list: running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Mitchell landed on IR after suffering an MCL sprain in San Francisco's season opener; Al-Shaair sustained a similar injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 and so did McKivitz during the team's "Monday Night Football" contest versus the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers Open IR Practice Windows for Al-Shaair, McKivitz and Mitchell
The San Francisco 49ers have signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the team's practice squad and released TE Troy Fumagalli. Additionally, the team has opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell.
This Day in The Bay
November 9, 1952
On this day, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Y.A. Tittle recorded the first 300-yard passing day of his NFL career.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Take a look back on at the top moments from the first half of the San Francisco 49ers 2022 season.
Go onto the 49ers sideline during the team's matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's® Stadium.