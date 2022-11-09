Powered By

Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Stand in the NFL Power Rankings Following Bye?

Nov 09, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 9th.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: Following Their Bye, 49ers Remain in Top 10

The San Francisco 49ers are back at practice after a Bye in Week 9 and remain in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings. As expected, several of the players working through injuries are making good progress healthwise following the week off. On Monday, the team opened practice windows for three players on the Injured Reserve list: running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Mitchell landed on IR after suffering an MCL sprain in San Francisco's season opener; Al-Shaair sustained a similar injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 and so did McKivitz during the team's "Monday Night Football" contest versus the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Open IR Practice Windows for Al-Shaair, McKivitz and Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers have signed WR Tajae Sharpe to the team's practice squad and released TE Troy Fumagalli. Additionally, the team has opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell.

This Day in The Bay

November 9, 1952

On this day, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Y.A. Tittle recorded the first 300-yard passing day of his NFL career.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Top Photos from the 49ers First Eight Games of the Season

Take a look back on at the top moments from the first half of the San Francisco 49ers 2022 season.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 58

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
2 / 58

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
3 / 58

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
4 / 58

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
5 / 58

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 58

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 58

WR Deebo Samuel

Ben/49ers
49ers Defense
8 / 58

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
9 / 58

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
10 / 58

DL Charles Omenihu

Ben/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
11 / 58

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
12 / 58

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
13 / 58

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 58

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 58

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 58

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 58

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
18 / 58

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 58

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
20 / 58

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 58

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
22 / 58

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
23 / 58

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
24 / 58

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
25 / 58

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
26 / 58

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
27 / 58

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
28 / 58

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Offense
29 / 58

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
30 / 58

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
31 / 58

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Ben/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
32 / 58

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
33 / 58

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
34 / 58

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
35 / 58

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
36 / 58

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Ben/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
37 / 58

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
38 / 58

T Mike McGlinchey

Ben/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
39 / 58

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
40 / 58

S George Odum

Ben/49ers
LB Fred Warner
41 / 58

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward
42 / 58

LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward

Ben/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 58

TE George Kittle

Ben/49ers
49ers Defense
44 / 58

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
45 / 58

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Ben/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
46 / 58

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
47 / 58

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
48 / 58

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
49 / 58

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
50 / 58

DL Nick Bosa

Ben/49ers
49ers Offense
51 / 58

49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
52 / 58

DL Charles Omenihu

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
53 / 58

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
54 / 58

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
55 / 58

49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
56 / 58

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
57 / 58

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
58 / 58

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
We Gave Our Photographer a Disposable Camera... Here's What Happened 👀

Go onto the 49ers sideline during the team's matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's® Stadium.

LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky
1 / 42

LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 42

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Danny Gray
3 / 42

WR Danny Gray

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 42

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
T Trent Williams
5 / 42

T Trent Williams

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

Hayley Hom/49ers
K Robbie Gould
7 / 42

K Robbie Gould

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
8 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Drake Jackson, LB Dre Greenlaw
9 / 42

DL Drake Jackson, LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
10 / 42

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
11 / 42

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Hayley Hom/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
12 / 42

Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
Joe Montana
13 / 42

Joe Montana

Hayley Hom/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
14 / 42

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Hayley Hom/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
15 / 42

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 42

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 42

WR Deebo Samuel, RB Christian McCaffrey

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner
18 / 42

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
19 / 42

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Blake Hance
20 / 42

OL Jake Brendel, OL Blake Hance

Hayley Hom/49ers
K Robbie Gould
21 / 42

K Robbie Gould

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 42

WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Offense
23 / 42

49ers Offense

Hayley Hom/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
24 / 42

Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 42

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Offense
27 / 42

49ers Offense

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
28 / 42

49ers Offensive Line

Hayley Hom/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
29 / 42

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
30 / 42

Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
31 / 42

Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Defensive Backs
32 / 42

49ers Defensive Backs

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu, T Trent Williams, T Mike McGlinchey
33 / 42

DL Charles Omenihu, T Trent Williams, T Mike McGlinchey

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Blake Hance, OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Colton McKivitz
34 / 42

OL Blake Hance, OL Daniel Brunskill, OL Colton McKivitz

Hayley Hom/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
35 / 42

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Defensive Line
36 / 42

49ers Defensive Line

Hayley Hom/49ers
S George Odum
37 / 42

S George Odum

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
38 / 42

OL Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
39 / 42

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
40 / 42

T Mike McGlinchey

Hayley Hom/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
41 / 42

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay, DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
42 / 42

DL Kemoko Turay, DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Hayley Hom/49ers
