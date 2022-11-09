Morning Report: Where Do the 49ers Stand in the NFL Power Rankings Following Bye?

New and Notable

The San Francisco 49ers are back at practice after a Bye in Week 9 and remain in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings. As expected, several of the players working through injuries are making good progress healthwise following the week off. On Monday, the team opened practice windows for three players on the Injured Reserve list: running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Mitchell landed on IR after suffering an MCL sprain in San Francisco's season opener; Al-Shaair sustained a similar injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 and so did McKivitz during the team's "Monday Night Football" contest versus the Los Angeles Rams.