Morning Report: Where do the 49ers Stand in the NFL Power Rankings? 🗞️

Nov 08, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 8th.

New and Notable

Power Rankings: 49ers Climb NFL Rankings During Bye Week

The San Francisco 49ers emerged as the leaders of the NFC West following the Week 9 Bye. While the 49ers took some time off to recover from the first half of the season, the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks all dropped their matchups on Sunday, lifting San Francisco back to the top of the division standings.

Off the Field: George Kittle Makes MIGHTY 25 List of 2023 🇺🇸

"The People's Tight End" George Kittle is earning national recognition not just from his talent on the field, but also for his continuous commitment to giving back to the military community.

Moments after Kittle was nominated for the NFL's 13th annual Salute to Service Award, the tight end made the MIGHTY 25 List of 2023 by We Are The Mighty, a veteran-led digital publisher.

49ers Sign OL Byrd to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Henry Byrd to the team's practice squad.

Byrd (6-5, 310) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023. He was waived by the team on August 29, 2023, and signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad two days later, where he remained until being released from the team on November 4.

A 24-year-old native of Nashville, TN, Byrd attended Princeton University for four years (2018-22) where he appeared in 40 games and twice earned First-Team All-Ivy League honors (2021-22).

49ers Back From the Bye and DL Chase Young Practice Debut

The San Francisco 49ers are back in The Bay following their Week 9 Bye. While the red and gold enjoyed a much needed few days off, the rest of the NFC West dropped their games on Sunday, pushing San Francisco back to the top of the division standings. At the end of the week, the 49ers will travel cross country for a matchup with the leaders of the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2).

49ers Open Practice Windows for Beal Jr., Luter Jr. and Womack III

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have opened the practice windows for DL Robert Beal Jr.(Injured Reserve List), CB Darrell Luter Jr. (Physically Unable to Perform List) and CB Samuel Womack III(Injured Reserve List).

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch Presented by Smirnoff

The 49ers had the pleasure of inviting 49ers PRIDE members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community to Levi's® Stadium to celebrate drag entertainment and football.

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch
49ers PRIDE Drag Brunch

