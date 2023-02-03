Powered By

Morning Report: Watch 49ers Players in Four Pro Bowl Events

Feb 03, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, February 3rd.

New and Notable

49ers Players to Compete in Four Pro Bowl Events in Las Vegas

Stars from the San Francisco 49ers are set to take Las Vegas for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The event will begin on Thursday, February 2 with skills challenges and the competitions between the NFL's best players will continue to Sunday, February 5, along with the three NFL flag football games. Click here for all the ways to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Key Dates in the 49ers 2023 NFL Offseason Calendar

With the San Francisco 49ers 2022 campaign in the books, the organization now has its sights set on setting the team up for success once again in 2023. Getting the coaching personnel in order is top of mind as the 49ers look to replace former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who recently took a head coaching position with the Houston Texans.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Personnel Department Hosts Wisdom Wednesday Mentorship Program 

Since 2020, the 49ers personnel department have hosted monthly mentorship sessions focused on alternative careers in sport, wellness, social injustices and leadership with youth from 100 Black Men of the Bay Area, presented by United Airlines.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
