Morning Report: Vote Now for Your Favorite 49ers to Go the Pro Bowl Games

Nov 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, November 30th.

New and Notable

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Faithful, it's Pro Bowl voting time!

Help us get your favorite San Francisco 49ers players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.

The traditional Pro Bowl is getting a shakeup in 2023, taking on a new, week-long format and a new name - the Pro Bowl Games. Pro Bowl players will participate in skills competitions and the league's first-ever AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

Vote for your favorite 49ers players now at 49ers.com/vote.

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Climb into Top Three Following Saints Shutout

There are many ways to win football games in the National Football League, and the San Francisco 49ers showed off the dominance of their defense in their latest victory. The 49ers Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints was a defensive battle from start to finish, and DeMeco Ryans' unit put together San Francisco's first shutout since Week 7 of the 2019 season to secure the win.

Read More >>>

Off the Field: 49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13. In Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium, players have the opportunity to represent their chosen organization through their personally designed cleats to raise awareness for a cause that is important to them.

Read More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Reveal 2022 'My Cause My Cleats'

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair Mobilize Love
1 / 35

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Mobilize Love

DL Arik Armstead Armstead Academic Project
2 / 35

DL Arik Armstead

Armstead Academic Project

OL Aaron Banks American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
3 / 35

OL Aaron Banks

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

DL Nick Bosa More Than 4 Athletics
4 / 35

DL Nick Bosa

More Than 4 Athletics

OL Jake Brendel Living with Zachary
5 / 35

OL Jake Brendel

Living with Zachary

OL Daniel Brunskill Brave the Shave
6 / 35

OL Daniel Brunskill

Brave the Shave

OL Spencer Burford WANDA Silicon Valley
7 / 35

OL Spencer Burford

WANDA Silicon Valley

LB Oren Burks South County Football Alumni Association
8 / 35

LB Oren Burks

South County Football Alumni Association

RB Tevin Coleman Sickle Cell Disease Association of America
9 / 35

RB Tevin Coleman

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America

TE Ross Dwelley Autism Tree Project Foundation
10 / 35

TE Ross Dwelley

Autism Tree Project Foundation

Tight End Coach Brian Fleury TCP Mulligan Coalition
11 / 35

Tight End Coach Brian Fleury

TCP Mulligan Coalition

Offensive Line and Run Game Coordinator Chris Foerster Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation
12 / 35

Offensive Line and Run Game Coordinator Chris Foerster

Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)
13 / 35

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)

DL Kevin Givens Mobilize Love
14 / 35

DL Kevin Givens

Mobilize Love

Quarterback Coach Brian Griese Judi's House
15 / 35

Quarterback Coach Brian Griese

Judi's House

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn Animal Rescue Foundation
16 / 35

Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn

Animal Rescue Foundation

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
17 / 35

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

S Talanoa Hufanga Tonga Red Cross
18 / 35

S Talanoa Hufanga

Tonga Red Cross

DL Drake Jackson 95 Problems Foundation
19 / 35

DL Drake Jackson

95 Problems Foundation

FB Kyle Juszczyk Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
20 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation

DT Javon Kinlaw CityTeam
21 / 35

DT Javon Kinlaw

CityTeam

TE George Kittle Merging Vets & Players (MVP)
22 / 35

TE George Kittle

Merging Vets & Players (MVP)

General Manager John Lynch John Lynch Foundation
23 / 35

General Manager John Lynch

John Lynch Foundation

T Mike McGlinchey Donor Network West
24 / 35

T Mike McGlinchey

Donor Network West

RB Elijah Mitchell Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death
25 / 35

RB Elijah Mitchell

Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death

DB Tarvarius Moore Urban Ed Academy
26 / 35

DB Tarvarius Moore

Urban Ed Academy

LS Taybor Pepper Ele's Place
27 / 35

LS Taybor Pepper

Ele's Place

Tight End Fellow Miguel Reveles Ronald McDonald House (Inland Empire - SoCal)
28 / 35

Tight End Fellow Miguel Reveles

Ronald McDonald House (Inland Empire - SoCal)

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz Gift of Life
29 / 35

Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz

Gift of Life

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research
30 / 35

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research

LB Fred Warner American Cancer Society
31 / 35

LB Fred Warner

American Cancer Society

P Mitch Wishnowsky Project Apis m.
32 / 35

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Project Apis m.

T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
33 / 35

T Trent Williams

Sarcoma Foundation of America

TE Charlie Woerner Hope 139
34 / 35

TE Charlie Woerner

Hope 139

CB Samuel Womack III Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley
35 / 35

CB Samuel Womack III

Boys & Girls Club of Silicon Valley

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 12)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints at Levi's® Stadium.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
1 / 46

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
3 / 46

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 46

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
5 / 46

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
6 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Robbie Gould
8 / 46

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, DB Jimmie Ward, LB Fred Warner
9 / 46

LB Oren Burks, DB Jimmie Ward, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway, DL Nick Bosa, DL Kevin Givens
10 / 46

DL Hassan Ridgeway, DL Nick Bosa, DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
11 / 46

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
12 / 46

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
13 / 46

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
14 / 46

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
16 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
19 / 46

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
20 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
21 / 46

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
22 / 46

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
23 / 46

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
24 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
25 / 46

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
26 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, TE George Kittle, TE Ross Dwelley
27 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings, TE George Kittle, TE Ross Dwelley

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
28 / 46

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
29 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
30 / 46

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, TE George Kittle
32 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings, TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
33 / 46

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
34 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
35 / 46

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
36 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
37 / 46

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
38 / 46

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
39 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/2022
P Mitch Wishnowsky
40 / 46

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
41 / 46

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
42 / 46

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
43 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
44 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
45 / 46

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
46 / 46

CB Samuel Womack III

Ben Warden/49ers
