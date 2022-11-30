Morning Report: Vote Now for Your Favorite 49ers to Go the Pro Bowl Games

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Faithful, it's Pro Bowl voting time!
Help us get your favorite San Francisco 49ers players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.
The traditional Pro Bowl is getting a shakeup in 2023, taking on a new, week-long format and a new name - the Pro Bowl Games. Pro Bowl players will participate in skills competitions and the league's first-ever AFC vs. NFC flag football game.
Vote for your favorite 49ers players now at 49ers.com/vote.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Climb into Top Three Following Saints Shutout
There are many ways to win football games in the National Football League, and the San Francisco 49ers showed off the dominance of their defense in their latest victory. The 49ers Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints was a defensive battle from start to finish, and DeMeco Ryans' unit put together San Francisco's first shutout since Week 7 of the 2019 season to secure the win.
Off the Field: 49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟
The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13. In Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium, players have the opportunity to represent their chosen organization through their personally designed cleats to raise awareness for a cause that is important to them.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints at Levi's® Stadium.