Morning Report:  Updates from the First Day of Free Agency

Mar 16, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 16th.

New and Notable

49ers Re-Sign OL Jake Brendel to a Four-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed OL Jake Brendel to a four-year deal through the 2026 season.

49ers Re-Sign Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal.

49ers Social Campaign in Mexico Nominated for Sports Business Journal Award

With the San Francisco 49ers earning access to market in Mexico as part of the NFL's initial activation of its International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program and playing an International Series Game in Mexico City, the 49ers social team executed a dynamic digital campaign surrounding the team's activations in Mexico.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Panayiota Good

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Panayiota Good's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

49ers Faithful
Listen In

