Morning Report:  Updates from the First Day of Free Agency

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 16th.
New and Notable
49ers Re-Sign OL Jake Brendel to a Four-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed OL Jake Brendel to a four-year deal through the 2026 season.
49ers Re-Sign Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a One-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal.
49ers Social Campaign in Mexico Nominated for Sports Business Journal Award
With the San Francisco 49ers earning access to market in Mexico as part of the NFL's initial activation of its International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program and playing an International Series Game in Mexico City, the 49ers social team executed a dynamic digital campaign surrounding the team's activations in Mexico.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of 49ers photographer Panayiota Good's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.