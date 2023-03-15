Presented by

49ers Re-Sign OL Jake Brendel to a Four-Year Deal

Mar 15, 2023 at 04:45 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed OL Jake Brendel to a four-year deal through the 2026 season.

Brendel (6-4, 299) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on February 7, 2020. After opting out of the 2020 season, Brendel appeared in 16 regular season and all three postseason games for the 49ers in 2021. He then started all 17 regular season and all three postseason games at center for San Francisco in 2022. Brendel was also named an alternate for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and won the Bobb McKittrick Award, which is given annually to the 49ers offensive lineman who best represents the courage, intensity and sacrifice displayed by the longtime offensive line coach, during his 21 years of service to the 49ers.

Brendel originally entered the NFL after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. Brendel spent the first few weeks of his rookie season on the Cowboys practice squad before he was released by the team on September 29, 2016. He then signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad on October 11, 2016 and was later promoted to the active roster on November 19, 2016. Brendel spent three seasons with the Dolphins (2016-18) and appeared in 21 games (three starts).

In 2019, he signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent on April 18, 2019 and was waived on August 31, 2019. He then signed with the Baltimore Ravens on November 27, 2019 and was waived on November 30, 2019.

A 30-year-old native of Plano, TX, Brendel attended UCLA (2011-15) where he started in all 52 games in which he appeared. As a senior in 2015, he started 13 games and earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

