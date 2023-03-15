49ers Re-Sign Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal.

Gipson Sr.(6-1, 212) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns on May 9, 2012. Throughout his 11-year NFL career with the Browns (2012-2015), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2018), Houston Texans (2019), Chicago Bears (2020-21) and 49ers (2022), he has appeared in 157 games (149 starts) and registered 620 tackles, 65 passes defensed, 32 interceptions, three fumble recoveries, three touchdowns, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He has also started seven postseason contests where he tallied 21 tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack.

Gipson started all 17 games and finished with 61 tackles, eight passes defensed, five interceptions and 0.5 sack with San Francisco in 2022 after signing with the team as a free agent. He also started all three postseason games where he added 7 tackles.