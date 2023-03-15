Presented by

49ers Re-Sign Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a One-Year Deal

Mar 15, 2023 at 02:40 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal.

Gipson Sr.(6-1, 212) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns on May 9, 2012. Throughout his 11-year NFL career with the Browns (2012-2015), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2018), Houston Texans (2019), Chicago Bears (2020-21) and 49ers (2022), he has appeared in 157 games (149 starts) and registered 620 tackles, 65 passes defensed, 32 interceptions, three fumble recoveries, three touchdowns, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He has also started seven postseason contests where he tallied 21 tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack.

Gipson started all 17 games and finished with 61 tackles, eight passes defensed, five interceptions and 0.5 sack with San Francisco in 2022 after signing with the team as a free agent. He also started all three postseason games where he added 7 tackles.

A 32-year-old native of Dallas, Texas, Gipson Sr. attended the University of Wyoming where he appeared in 50 games and registered 250 tackles, 30 passes defensed, nine interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack.

Related Content

news

49ers Re-Sign OL Jake Brendel to a Four-Year Deal

The 49ers have re-signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel to a four-year deal through the 2026 season.

news

49ers Sign Kevin Givens to a One-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kevin Givens to a two-year extension.

news

49ers Sign Colton McKivitz to Two-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension.

news

49ers Sign Taybor Pepper to Three-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed LS Taybor Pepper to a three-year extension and tendered a one-year contract to WR Jauan Jennings.

news

49ers Sign DB Parker to Reserve/Future Contract

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DB A.J. Parker to a Reserve/Future contract.

news

49ers Activate RB Elijah Mitchell from the Injured Reserve List

The San Francisco 49ers activated the running back from the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves ahead of #AZvsSF.

news

49ers Waive Defensive Lineman from Roster, Quarterback from Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have waived two players on Tuesday.

news

49ers Activate WR Martin and DL Turay from the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted WR Tay Martin and DL Kemoko Turay to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 17 contest.

news

49ers Sign LB Robinson to the Practice Squad; Release CB Swilling

The 49ers have signed LB Curtis Robinson to the team's practice squad and released CB Tre Swilling.

news

49ers Activate DT Javon Kinlaw From Injured Reserve List

The 49ers have activated Javon Kinlaw from the Injured Reserve list and made other roster moves.

news

49ers Open Practice Windows for Kalia Davis, Javon Kinlaw; Sign CB

The 49ers have signed cornerback Tre Swilling to the team's practice squad and opened the practice windows for Kalia Davis and Javon Kinlaw.

Advertising