49ers Social Campaign in Mexico Nominated for Sports Business Journal Award

Mar 15, 2023 at 02:15 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

FielAMexico_16x9

With the San Francisco 49ers earning access to market in Mexico as part of the NFL's initial activation of its International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program and playing an International Series Game in Mexico City, the 49ers social team executed a dynamic digital campaign surrounding the team's activations in Mexico.

The campaign is now being recognized for its success by the Sports Business Journal, which has nominated the 49ers for the SBJ 2023 Award - Best in Sports Social Media.

The 49ers digital team developed a variety of content formats, including video, photography and graphics, in addition to collaborating with a several content contributors across sports, music and fashion to effectively reach new audiences. The Mexico content series was a key component to a broader media and marketing strategy aimed at growing the 49ers brand in Mexico and strengthening the relationship between the organization and the Mexican Faithful.

As a result of the season-long campaign, the 49ers successfully expanded Spanish language channels by a net 30,000 followers across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, while generating more than 2.3 million engagements, over 29 million impressions and yielded an engagement rate of 8.2 percent.

The other nominees for the award include:

  • Bleacher Report: Hero Ball
  • Golden State Warriors: Gold Blooded
  • New York Giants: The Eli Manning Show
  • PGA Tour: One-Take Speed Drone
  • Phoenix Mercury: #WeAreBG

Launched in 2008, the Sports Business Awards were established by Sports Business Journal to celebrate excellence in the business of sports.

The Sports Business Awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at the Marriott Marquis in New York Times Square. Winners will be announced live at the awards ceremony.

View the full list of nominees for the SBJ 2023 Awards here

49ers Mini Helmet Visits the Sites in Mexico City

Head to Mexico City with the 49ers mini helmet as it made its way around the landmarks before the team's Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.

49ers PREP and EDU Team Up to Host Camp in Mexico City

The 49ers hosted 107 fourth through seventh graders from Mano Amiga school at Universidad Anáhuac to take part in a 49ers EDU STEAM lesson on physics and a 49ers PREP clinic to see how the different forces are used in football.

