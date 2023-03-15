49ers Social Campaign in Mexico Nominated for Sports Business Journal Award

With the San Francisco 49ers earning access to market in Mexico as part of the NFL's initial activation of its International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program and playing an International Series Game in Mexico City, the 49ers social team executed a dynamic digital campaign surrounding the team's activations in Mexico.

The campaign is now being recognized for its success by the Sports Business Journal, which has nominated the 49ers for the SBJ 2023 Award - Best in Sports Social Media.

The 49ers digital team developed a variety of content formats, including video, photography and graphics, in addition to collaborating with a several content contributors across sports, music and fashion to effectively reach new audiences. The Mexico content series was a key component to a broader media and marketing strategy aimed at growing the 49ers brand in Mexico and strengthening the relationship between the organization and the Mexican Faithful.