49ers to Face Cardinals on 'MNF' in Mexico City

Last year, as part of the League's expansion of the regular season to 17 games, it was determined that, beginning with the 2022 season, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

The NFL will return to Mexico City on November 21 with Monday Night Football. Estadio Azteca will host a matchup between NFC West rivals San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in a rematch of the NFL's first regular-season game played outside the United States. In 2005, the teams played at Estadio Azteca with 103,467 fans in attendance, the eight largest crowd in NFL history.

As part of the NFL's new International Home Marketing Area initiative, the 49ers were granted marketing and commercial rights in Mexico and the United Kingdom at least through the 2026 season. Levi's and United Airlines are the first official 49ers partners in both Mexico and the UK.