49ers to Face Cardinals on 'MNF' in Mexico City

May 04, 2022 at 06:00 AM

The National Football League announced on Tuesday the opponents and dates for its five 2022 international regular-season games – three in the UK, one in Germany and one in Mexico.

The 2022 international games will feature four playoff participants, including the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers and NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and an NFC West showdown in Mexico.

The 2022 international games:

Table inside Article
LocationMatchupStadiumColumn 4Column 5
Mexico49ers vs. CardinalsFC Bayern Munich StadiumNovember 21, 5:15pm PTESPN
United KingdomVikings vs. SaintsTottenham Hotspur StadiumOctober 2, 6:30am PTNFL Network
United KingdomGiants vs. PackersTottenham Hotspur StadiumOctober 9, 6:30am PTNFL Network
United KingdomBroncos vs. JaguarsWembley StadiumOctober 30, 56:30am PTNFL Network
GermanySeahawks vs. BuccaneersEstadio AztecaNovember 13, 6:30am PTNFL Network

Last year, as part of the League's expansion of the regular season to 17 games, it was determined that, beginning with the 2022 season, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

The NFL will return to Mexico City on November 21 with Monday Night Football. Estadio Azteca will host a matchup between NFC West rivals San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in a rematch of the NFL's first regular-season game played outside the United States. In 2005, the teams played at Estadio Azteca with 103,467 fans in attendance, the eight largest crowd in NFL history.

As part of the NFL's new International Home Marketing Area initiative, the 49ers were granted marketing and commercial rights in Mexico and the United Kingdom at least through the 2026 season. Levi's and United Airlines are the first official 49ers partners in both Mexico and the UK.

Learn more about the 49ers game in Mexico City and to sign up for updates, please visit www.nfl.com/mexico.

Related Content

news

49ers y Cardinals Serán los Protagonistas del MNF en el Estadio Azteca

El juego se realizará el lunes 21 de noviembre, a las 5:15 pm PT.

news

49ers Foundation Launches Team-Branded California License Plates

By supporting the 49ers Foundation and the California Natural Resources Agency, 49ers Faithful can show their pride no matter what roads they travel.

news

49ers Unveil Classic Updates to Standard Home and Away Uniforms

The 49ers unveiled updates to their standard uniforms, fulfilling fan requests to bring back design elements from the team's historic uniforms of the 1980s and 90s.

news

49ers Foundation Announces Ticket On-Sale for 'Picnic on the Field'

General admission tickets are $65 for adults and $49 for kids, with VIP tickets also available.

news

49ers and Socios.com Announce Multi-Platform Partnership

As part of the launch, the two brands surprised one lucky member of the Faithful with an exclusive experience featuring 49ers legend Joe Staley.

news

49ers Sign Cool Cat as Preferred Wine Spritzer

Minority-founded RTD lifestyle company to offer wine spritzer cocktails at Levi's® Stadium in 2022.

news

49ers Foundation to Host Annual Golden Getaway Presented by Chevron

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation's mission of harnessing the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth.

news

49ers Open Applications for the 'Follow Your Bliss' Award Grants

A total of $25,000 will be awarded to five of the Bay Area's most impactful and dedicated educators.

news

49ers EDU, SAP Partner to Provide Free STEAM Education Project Kits

The joint endeavor between EDU, Resource Area For Teaching and SAP expands the contribution to local education by bringing 2,500 project kits to Bay Area students.

news

San Francisco 49ers Expand Partnership with Vivid Seats

Associate Sponsor of the 49ers 2021 Playoffs to bring the 'Ultimate Fan Experience'; Launches $1,000 gift card giveaway in celebration of this weekend's NFC Championship Game.

news

49ers Announce United Airlines as Team's Presenting Sponsor of 2021 Playoffs

United is giving two fans round trip, first class flights to attend the 49ers Wild Card Game in Dallas; Levi's®, SAP and Vivid Seats sign on as associate partners.

Advertising