Morning Report: Two 49ers Legends Named as Pro Football HOF Finalists

New and Notable

49ers Must-Starts for Fantasy Championship Week

It's unclear who starts at quarterback for San Francisco this week after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a potentially serious thumb injury during the team's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Although Trey Lance has reportedly taken big strides in practice and is fully recovered from finger and knee injuries, expect a run-heavy attack regardless of who's under center. The raw rookie is sure to make mistakes if he gets the start, but Lance's incredible rushing ability makes him an immediate Top-10 fantasy QB. The Houston Texans defense enters Sunday ranked 26th against the run in DVOA while also allowing 7.8 YPA through the air.