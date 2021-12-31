Morning Report: Two 49ers Legends Named as Pro Football HOF Finalists

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 31.
New and Notable
49ers Must-Starts for Fantasy Championship Week
It's unclear who starts at quarterback for San Francisco this week after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a potentially serious thumb injury during the team's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Although Trey Lance has reportedly taken big strides in practice and is fully recovered from finger and knee injuries, expect a run-heavy attack regardless of who's under center. The raw rookie is sure to make mistakes if he gets the start, but Lance's incredible rushing ability makes him an immediate Top-10 fantasy QB. The Houston Texans defense enters Sunday ranked 26th against the run in DVOA while also allowing 7.8 YPA through the air.
Patrick Willis, Bryant Young Named Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its finalists for the Class of 2022 with former 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young and linebacker Patrick Willis among the 15 Modern-Era Player finalists.
The Modern-Era player finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee, a process that began with 122 nominees, per NFL.com. That group of nominees was trimmed to 26 semifinalists in November, that also included running back Ricky Watters and wide receiver Anquan Boldin.
Kyle Juszczyk Named Finalist for 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
For the second-straight year, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The honor is granted each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.
Created in 2014, the award commemorates the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.
Ways to Watch and Listen to Texans vs. 49ers in Week 17
The 49ers return to Levi's® Stadium to take on the Houston Texans at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, January 2. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
- Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel
- Color Analyst: Adam Archuleta
- Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross
49ers Unscripted - Ep. 34: Fred Warner
San Francisco's linebacker discussed the team's playoff aspirations, how DeMeco Ryans continues to influence the defense's dominant play, previewed Davis Mills and the Texans offense and detailed how he's seen Trey Lance progress on scout team.
Listen to the full episode below or on the these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | 49ers.com/audio
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
November 9, 1986
Just eight weeks after suffering a near career-ending ruptured disc, Joe Montana made a triumphant return to Candlestick Park. It created more comeback buzz than Frank Sinatra's return to Hollywood.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.