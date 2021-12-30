Ways to Watch and Listen to Texans vs. 49ers in Week 17

Dec 30, 2021 at 10:30 AM

The 49ers return to Levi's® Stadium to take on the Houston Texans at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, January 2. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: CBS

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel
  • Color Analyst: Adam Archuleta
  • Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map

See where the Texans vs. 49ers matchup will be available via local CBS stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

122921-BroadcastMap-Week17

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/espanol. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/espanol con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 4

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 3-1

49ers Home Record vs. the Texans: 49ers lead the series 2-0

First Meeting: 1/1/06, 49ers won 20-17

Last Meeting: 12/10/17, 49ers won 26-16

TEXANS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: David Culley

Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator: Lovie Smith

Offensive Coordinator: Tim Kelly

Special Teams Coordinator: Frank Ross

Quarterback: Davis Mills

Offensive Lineman: Lane Taylor

Running Back: Rex Burkhead

Defensive Back: Desmond King II

Defensive Lineman: Maliek Collins

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Texans Injury Report

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ 'Has a Chance' to Play vs. Texans, 49ers Plan to Monitor Thumb

Updated 49ers Playoff Chances Following Saints Loss Heading into Week 17

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

