Morning Report: Two 49ers Land on PFF's First-Quarter All-Pro Team

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 7.
New and Notable
NFL First-Quarter All-Pro Team
With the page closed on Week 4, the NFL is officially a quarter of the way through the 2021 season. With four games in the books, Pro Football Focus evaluated which players have outperformed their counterparts to make up the first All-Pro list of the season. Landing on the inaugural list, the 49ers saw Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams get recognition among some of the league's best. Here's what Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson had to say about the selections.
Flex-O: Deebo Samuel
"Samuel has always been a dynamic player with the ball in his hands, but he was largely an after-the-catch and gimmick player within the 49ers offense prior to 2021. With Brandon Aiyuk mysteriously in the doghouse for the start of the season, Samuel has seen an expanded role as a true all-around receiver. And he's been thriving.
"He leads the league in yards per route run (3.55), and passes thrown his way are generating a 130.1 passer rating."
Left Tackle: Trent Williams
"Williams was the best tackle in football during 2020, and he's not giving up that title any time soon despite some real competition for it over the first month of the season.
"He has allowed four total pressures in four games and is absolutely peerless in the run game, erasing defenders from the play if he gets a clean shot on them. Few players can even come close to that level of dominance."
Four Downs: Biggest Challenge for Both 49ers, Cardinals in Week 5
The Arizona Cardinals are flying high as the lone undefeated team in the NFL heading into Week 5. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have a tall task at hand as they look to regain their footing in the Week 5 divisional matchup. To preview Sunday's game, 49ers.com is joined by Cardinals senior writer Darren Urban to break down several storylines and the matchups to watch in the divisional showdown.
- What Impressed You Most From Week 4?
- Under-the-Radar Player Who Has Been Making Wave
- The Biggest Challenge That Lies ahead in Week 5
- Must-See Matchup
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
December 11, 1989
Wide receiver John Taylor entertained a "Monday Night Football" audience in 1989 with one of the NFL's greatest single-game receiving performances by posting two touchdowns of over 90 yards. Los Angeles Rams owner Georgia Frontiere may have unwittingly ignited the 49ers scoring barrage.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Rams seemed to be cruising along with a comfortable 27-10 lead. Sensing victory, Frontiere strolled onto the Anaheim Stadium sideline with a glass of wine to the delight of the hometown crowd. When she raised her glass in a toast to the fans, players on the 49ers bench took notice. They quickly responded with three touchdowns in 10 minutes. Taylor was the catalyst.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.