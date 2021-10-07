Morning Report: Two 49ers Land on PFF's First-Quarter All-Pro Team

New and Notable

NFL First-Quarter All-Pro Team

With the page closed on Week 4, the NFL is officially a quarter of the way through the 2021 season. With four games in the books, Pro Football Focus evaluated which players have outperformed their counterparts to make up the first All-Pro list of the season. Landing on the inaugural list, the 49ers saw Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams get recognition among some of the league's best. Here's what Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson had to say about the selections.

Flex-O: Deebo Samuel

"Samuel has always been a dynamic player with the ball in his hands, but he was largely an after-the-catch and gimmick player within the 49ers offense prior to 2021. With Brandon Aiyuk mysteriously in the doghouse for the start of the season, Samuel has seen an expanded role as a true all-around receiver. And he's been thriving.

"He leads the league in yards per route run (3.55), and passes thrown his way are generating a 130.1 passer rating."

Left Tackle: Trent Williams

"Williams was the best tackle in football during 2020, and he's not giving up that title any time soon despite some real competition for it over the first month of the season.