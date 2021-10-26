Morning Report: Trey Lance Expected at Practice ahead of Bears

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Sticking with Jimmy G as 49ers Expect Trey Lance's Return
Kyle Shanahan is sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo and plans for the veteran quarterback to start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Garoppolo is coming off of a rough outing against the Indianapolis Colts where the quarterback connected on just 59 percent of his throws for 181 yards, one touchdown, two costly interceptions and a fumble. San Francisco's offense struggled overall in moving the ball, being held to a mere 1-of-11 on third downs and committed a whopping four total turnovers.
As the 49ers sit at 2-4, naturally, questions have begun circling around the team's potential to make a change under center. The 49ers invested heavily in Trey Lance, trading up to the third pick in the draft to acquire the quarterback. However, despite the disappointing loss, Shanahan believes Garoppolo gives the 49ers the best chance to turn their middling season around.
Errores Costosos En Un Día Lluvioso Para Los 49ers Contra Los Colts
Los San Francisco 49ers sufren su cuarta derrota consecutiva tras perder 30-18 en Levi's® Stadium frente a los Indianapolis Colts. El récord de San Francisco ahora está en dos victorias y cuatro derrotas en la temporada. Fue un día muy lluvioso donde los errores de ambos equipos se hicieron presentes pero los 49ers sufrieron más jugadas negativas que les terminaron costando el partido.
- Iniciando Con Anotación
- Deebo Samuel Con Otro Juego De 100 Yardas
- Errores Costosos
- Problemas En Tercera Oportunidad
- Provocando Balones Sueltos
- Lo Que Sigue Para Los 49ers
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that DL Jordan Willis has been activated from the Reserve/Suspended List and will be granted a one-week roster exemption. The team also signed S Tony Jefferson II to the team's practice squad.
PFF Pins Warner, Mitchell, Al-Shaair as Few Positives from Week 7 Loss
Despite getting two weeks to prepare for the Colts, the San Francisco 49ers still fell flat in their Week 7 matchup against Indianapolis. Turnovers, penalties and the inability to sustain drives ultimately marred the 49ers in the primetime contest, dropping their season record to 2-4.
Although the weather would tell a different story, it wasn't all grim for the 49ers. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several players who are coming off of notable outings against the Colts. Here's a look at a few of the team's top performers despite the loss.
In the Community
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
December 27, 1970
The 49ers celebrated the club's 25th anniversary in 1970 by winning the NFC West and then notching the first NFL playoff victory in franchise history. They did it by shocking the Minnesota Vikings, 17-14, in a bruising defensive struggle.
Led by NFC Coach of the Year, Dick Nolan, the 49ers overcame Minnesota's frigid weather, a rock-hard icy field and coach Bud Grant's "Purple People Eaters" to post the win.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.