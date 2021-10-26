Morning Report: Trey Lance Expected at Practice ahead of Bears

New and Notable

Kyle Shanahan Sticking with Jimmy G as 49ers Expect Trey Lance's Return

Kyle Shanahan is sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo and plans for the veteran quarterback to start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Garoppolo is coming off of a rough outing against the Indianapolis Colts where the quarterback connected on just 59 percent of his throws for 181 yards, one touchdown, two costly interceptions and a fumble. San Francisco's offense struggled overall in moving the ball, being held to a mere 1-of-11 on third downs and committed a whopping four total turnovers.