Presented by

49ers Activate DL from Reserve/Suspended List; Sign S to Practice Squad

Oct 25, 2021 at 02:26 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that DL ﻿Jordan Willis﻿ has been activated from the Reserve/Suspended List and will be granted a one-week roster exemption. The team also signed S ﻿Tony Jefferson II﻿ to the team's practice squad.

Jefferson (5-11, 211) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2013. Throughout his seven-year career with the Cardinals (2013-16) and Baltimore Ravens (2017-19), he has appeared in 98 games (66 starts) and registered 434 tackles, 22 passes defensed, 8.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). Jefferson has also started four postseason contests and added 34 tackles and two passes defensed. He was released by the Ravens on February 14, 2020. Jefferson signed with the 49ers on June 7, 2021, and was later released by the team on August 23.

A 29-year-old native of Chula Vista, CA, Jefferson attended the University of Oklahoma for three years (2010-12) where he appeared in 40 games (34 starts) and registered 258 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 13 passes defensed, eight interceptions and 7.0 sacks. As a junior in 2012, he earned Associated Press Second-Team All-America honors after finishing with a team-high 119 tackles.

Related Content

news

49ers Make a Series of Roster Moves ahead of Week 7

The 49ers have activated running back JaMycal Hasty and made a series of other moves in advance of their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

49ers Sign LB Mychal Kendricks; Make a Series of Other Moves

The 49ers have signed two players to the team's practice squad and opened the Injured Reserve practice window for running back JaMycal Hasty.
news

49ers Waive Two Players

The San Francisco 49ers have waived cornerback Davontae Harris and running back Jacques Patrick.
news

49ers Activate CB Davontae Harris from IR; Release CB Buster Skrine

See more on the 49ers moves heading into their Week 6 Bye.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Week 5

Team announces series of roster moves heading into #SFvsAZ
news

49ers Sign K Joey Slye; Add Three Players to Practice Squad

The 49ers made a series of moves on Tuesday. Read for more details.
news

49ers Sign CB Buster Skrine; Open IR Practice Window for Two Players

The 49ers have signed Skrine to a one-year deal. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for ﻿Davontae Harris﻿ and ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #GBvsSF

Week 3 roster moves ahead of 'Sunday Night Football' matchup vs Packers
news

49ers Sign RB Chris Thompson, DL Eddie Yarbrough to Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed Thompson﻿ and Yarbrough﻿ to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released TE ﻿Jordan Matthews﻿.
news

49ers Sign RB Jacques Patrick; CB Release Dee Virgin

The 49ers signed Patrick from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad to a one-year deal and released CB Dee Virgin from the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Claim RB Trenton Cannon Off Waivers

The 49ers have claimed running back Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.
Advertising