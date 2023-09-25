Morning Report: Top PFF Players Following #NYGvsSF

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 25th.
Hargrave, Bosa and Samuel Emerge as PFF Top Performers in #NYGvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are winners of three-straight games following their 30-12 win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." This is the first time since the 2019 season the team has opened up the year with a 3-0 record, and it's just the ninth time in franchise history the feat has been accomplished.
49ers Announce Multi-Year Contract Extensions for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to multi-year contract extensions.
The duo joined the 49ers in February of 2017 and have since led the organization to the postseason three times, claimed two NFC West division titles (2019 & 2022), reached three NFC Championship games (2019 & 2021-22) and a trip to Super Bowl LIV. Under their leadership, the 49ers have posted a regular season record of 55-46 over the past seven seasons and gone 6-3 in the playoffs. Since 2019, San Francisco's 45 wins are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL and are the second-most in the NFC.
Injury Updates on Samuel, Greenlaw; Three Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers are rolling in 2023, scoring 30 points in all of their first three outings of the year and enjoying their best start since the 2019 campaign. Thursday night's 30-12 primetime victory over New York Giants extends their regular season win streak to ten-consecutive games dating back to Week 13 of the 2022 season. Here are the three biggest takeaways from head coach Kyle Shanahan
