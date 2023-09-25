Morning Report: Top PFF Players Following #NYGvsSF

49ers Announce Multi-Year Contract Extensions for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan

The duo joined the 49ers in February of 2017 and have since led the organization to the postseason three times, claimed two NFC West division titles (2019 & 2022), reached three NFC Championship games (2019 & 2021-22) and a trip to Super Bowl LIV. Under their leadership, the 49ers have posted a regular season record of 55-46 over the past seven seasons and gone 6-3 in the playoffs. Since 2019, San Francisco's 45 wins are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL and are the second-most in the NFC.