49ers Announce Multi-Year Contract Extensions for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan

Sep 22, 2023 at 01:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to multi-year contract extensions.

The duo joined the 49ers in February of 2017 and have since led the organization to the postseason three times, claimed two NFC West division titles (2019 & 2022), reached three NFC Championship games (2019 & 2021-22) and a trip to Super Bowl LIV. Under their leadership, the 49ers have posted a regular season record of 55-46 over the past seven seasons and gone 6-3 in the playoffs. Since 2019, San Francisco's 45 wins are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL and are the second-most in the NFC.

Lynch has been vigilant in acquiring players who embody the team's culture on the field and in the community since arriving in San Francisco. He has been responsible for drafting the likes of All-Pros DL Nick Bosa, TE George Kittle, S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Deebo Samuel and LB Fred Warner, acquiring key players such as Pro Bowl FB Kyle Juszczyk and DL Javon Hargrave in free agency, as well as finding late-round successes in QB Brock Purdy and LB Dre Greenlaw, among others. Lynch also led the charge in acquiring RB Christian McCaffrey and T Trent Williams via trade. In 2019, Lynch was named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Shanahan was named the 20th head coach in franchise history on February 6, 2017. In 2019, he was named Coach of the Year by Sporting News and NFC Coach of the Year by the Committee of 101 after leading the 49ers to a 13-3 regular season record, the NFC West Division Title and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. San Francisco's nine-win improvement from 2018 to 2019 was the largest win improvement from one season to the next in franchise history. During his time as head coach, San Francisco has averaged 367.3 net yards per game, the fifth-most in the NFL since 2017.

