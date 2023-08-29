Morning Report: Top PFF Performances Following #LACvsSF

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 29th.
Conley, Flanningan-Fowles and Moore Put Together Top PFF Performances in #LACvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their trio of exhibition games on Friday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team fell short in its preseason finale, however, the final outcome was overshadowed by injuries to several position groups that materialized over the course of the week and through the game's final whistle.
Off the Field: Travis Kelce Joins George Kittle's Hidden Pearls Podcast 🎙
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his family host a digital show named the "Hidden Pearls Podcast." The Kittle family, including the tight end's father, Bruce, and his sister, Emma, aim to "unite the world through storytelling and human connection." The podcast topics range from football to philanthropy but at the core of every episode is the subject of mindfulness.
Shanahan Details 49ers Kicker Situation, Lance Trade and Injury Updates from #LACvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are heading into the regular season with a quickly changing kicker situation. Both of the team's place kickers, rookie Jake Moody and veteran Zane Gonzalez are expected to miss a few weeks due to injury. The 49ers third round pick suffered a right quad strain during practice leading up to the preseason finale while Gonzalez sustained a calf strain during Friday night's pregame warmups.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's® Stadium.
During San Francisco's preseason finale at Levi's® Stadium, the team spotlighted the diversity of the Bay Area, the Faithful and those who work in the sports industry with the 49ers first-ever "Football for All" celebration.
