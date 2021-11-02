Powered By

Morning Report: Timelines for George Kittle, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Others

Nov 02, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 2.

New and Notable

Elijah Mitchell Up for First-Career FedEx Ground Player of the Week Honor

Elijah Mitchell continues to answer the bell for the San Francisco 49ers. Coming on the heels of his Week 8 outing against the Chicago Bears, Mitchell is up for his first-ever FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination.

On Sunday, Mitchell notched 18 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown, setting a career-high in rushing yards, while averaging 7.6 yards per carry. Of his 137 yards, a whopping 135 came after contact on Sunday. Mitchell's 137 yards are the most of any NFL running back following Sunday's slate of games, with the closest ball carrier being Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris (91 yards).

Read More >>>

Vote for Mitchell >>>

49ers Expect to Open Practice Window for Kittle, Wilson Jr., Gould; Potentially Greenlaw

San Francisco could see the return of several players heading into Week 9. Kyle Shanahan said he is "optimistic" that edge rusher Dee Ford (concussion) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) can return to action this week. Per the head coach, both players were close enough in their return-to-play protocol that the decision went until Saturday before officially ruling the two out against the Bears.

The 49ers expect to open the practice windows for George Kittle (calf), Robbie Gould (groin) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee). Both Kittle and Gould have spent the league-minimum of three games on Injured Reserve and have an opportunity to return to the field in Week 9. Wilson Jr. opened the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and has been eligible to return following the first six weeks of the season. The 49ers are likely to take a cautious approach in Wilson Jr.'s return, as the running back hasn't played football since suffering a meniscus tear back in May.

Read More >>>

Who Were the 49ers Top Performers in Week 8 Win Over Bears?

It was a full-team effort in San Francisco's 33-22 victory at Soldier Field on Sunday. Beyond the opening drive that resulted in a missed field goal, San Francisco's offense managed to score on each of their offensive drives on the day. Meanwhile, the 49ers defense managed to slow down Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense in the second half and force the lone turnover of the day - a game sealing interception.

San Francisco's offensive line gave up zero sacks, while the defense notched four-total sacks on the day, a season-high. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several players who are coming off of notable outings in Week 8. Here's who stood out:

In the Community

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

November 30, 1946

Ken Casanega picked off a pass in the club's inaugural season that led to one of the longest interception returns for a touchdown in club history. Except a teammate got credit for the score.

Casanega, at 100 years old, is the last remaining member of San Francisco's original 1946 team. In the 49ers 14-0 win over the Chicago Rockets at Kezar Stadium in 1946, Casanega, a two-way player, was at defensive back. 

Read more about the 49ers oldest alum >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

