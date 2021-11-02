Morning Report: Timelines for George Kittle, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Others

49ers Expect to Open Practice Window for Kittle, Wilson Jr., Gould; Potentially Greenlaw

San Francisco could see the return of several players heading into Week 9. Kyle Shanahan said he is "optimistic" that edge rusher Dee Ford (concussion) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) can return to action this week. Per the head coach, both players were close enough in their return-to-play protocol that the decision went until Saturday before officially ruling the two out against the Bears.

The 49ers expect to open the practice windows for George Kittle (calf), Robbie Gould (groin) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee). Both Kittle and Gould have spent the league-minimum of three games on Injured Reserve and have an opportunity to return to the field in Week 9. Wilson Jr. opened the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and has been eligible to return following the first six weeks of the season. The 49ers are likely to take a cautious approach in Wilson Jr.'s return, as the running back hasn't played football since suffering a meniscus tear back in May.