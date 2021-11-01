Who Were the 49ers Top Performers in Week 8 Win Over Bears?

It was a full-team effort in San Francisco's 33-22 victory at Soldier Field on Sunday. Beyond the opening drive that resulted in a missed field goal, San Francisco's offense managed to score on each of their offensive drives on the day. Meanwhile, the 49ers defense managed to slow down Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense in the second half and force the lone turnover of the day - a game sealing interception.

San Francisco's offensive line gave up zero sacks, while the defense notched four-total sacks on the day, a season-high. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several players who are coming off of notable outings in Week 8. Here's who stood out:

Trent Williams - 92.7 Overall Grade

A common theme over the past several weeks has been Williams' level of play. Even while returning from injury (elbow, ankle), the 49ers left tackle has graded the highest of any offensive lineman so far in Week 8. Williams' 95.6 overall grade on the season not only is the highest of any offensive lineman, but if the season ended today, it would be the highest ever in a season for any starting offensive lineman in the PFF era (dating back to 2006). Williams' performance undoubtedly earned him a spot on Pro Football Focus' "Team of the Week."

Alex Mack - 89.9 Overall Grade

In addition to San Francisco's success in the run game, Mack was key in keeping San Francisco's quarterback clean for the entirety of Sunday's game. Mack did not allow a single quarterback pressure in 28 pass blocking snaps. He earned his highest overall grade since Week 15 of the 2017 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was under pressure on just 6 of his 28 dropbacks against the Bears pass rush (21.4 percent). Mack joins Williams on PFF's Week 8 "Team of the Week."

Tavon Wilson - 87.8 overall grade

San Francisco's safety appeared in 13 snaps for San Francisco. Wilson's pass breakup late in the fourth quarter helped set up cornerback Josh Norman﻿'s game-ending interception. Wilson could be relied on heavily going forward as the 49ers could be without Jimmie Ward for some time as he works his way through a quad injury suffered on Sunday.

Deebo Samuel - 84.6 Overall Grade

For the fourth-straight week, Samuel has been the 49ers leading pass catcher, hauling in six catches for 171 yards against the Bears. Samuel is the only player in the NFL with three games of 150-plus yards receiving this season. He is averaging 3.69 receiving yards per pass route run on the season, which leads the NFL. Samuel is the third member of the 49ers to land on PFF's "Team of the Week."

﻿Nick Bosa - 82.5 Overall Grade

Bosa finished his outing with three tackles and 2.0 sacks, giving the edge rusher a total of seven sacks through seven games. He earned a 90.5 pass rush grade with six-total quarterback pressures against Justin Fields (two sacks, four hurries). Bosa's 89.0 overall grade on the season currently ranks fifth among all NFL edge defenders.

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ - 80.2 Overall Grade

Garoppolo's Week 8 performance earned him the highest grade of the season. The quarterback finished the game completing 17-of-28 passes for a season-high 322 passing yards and a 100.6 passer rating. He also added two rushing scores on the day. His 11.5 yards per pass attempt is the highest of any quarterback so far through Week 8. Garoppolo used play action on 4-of-28 of his dropbacks where he was a perfect 4-for-4 for 46 yards. On throws of 10-or-more yards downfield Garoppolo was 7-of-10 for 163 yards.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

San Francisco's fullback earned an 88.4 run blocking grade on the day against Chicago, aiding in the 49ers 145-yard outing. His run blocking grade was his highest since Week 14 of 2014 season against the Miami Dolphins.

Entering into Week 8, Ebukam had registered just four pressures. Against Chicago, the pass rusher notched five, including his first sack of the season and four quarterback hurries.