Elijah Mitchell Up for First-Career FedEx Ground Player of the Week Honor

Elijah Mitchell continues to answer the bell for the San Francisco 49ers. Coming on the heels of his Week 8 outing against the Chicago Bears, Mitchell is up for his first-ever FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination.
On Sunday, Mitchell notched 18 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown, setting a career-high in rushing yards, while averaging 7.6 yards per carry. Of his 137 yards, a whopping 135 came after contact on Sunday. Mitchell's 137 yards are the most of any NFL running back so far through Week 8, with the closest ball carrier being Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris (91 yards).
San Francisco's sixth-round pick has now rushed for 100-or-more yards in back-to-back games, becoming the first member of the 49ers since Matt Breida to have back-to-back games with 100-plus rush yards in Weeks 10 and 12 of the 2018 season (Week 11 Bye).
He also became just the second 49ers rookie in franchise history to rush for 100-or-more yards in back-to-back games and three times in a season (quarterback Billy Kilmer – Weeks 3-5 of 1961).
Mitchell is up against Harris and Los Angeles Rams Darrell Henderson for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week honor.
Fans can vote at NFL.com/FedEx as well as on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.