Morning Report: Three 49ers Miss Wednesday's Practice with Ankle Injuries, Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe Answers Fan-submitted Questions

Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates
Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Wednesday to share injury updates for multiple 49ers, review the team's run game without Raheem Mostert and evaluate the progress he's seen from offensive linemen Justin Skule and Colton McKivitz. Click here for more information on the following player injuries as well as updates on Jeff Wilson Jr. and Dontae Johnson.
- After undergoing injections in his calf, Richard Sherman could remain on Injured Reserve until the team's Week 11 Bye.
- Edge rusher Dee Ford is also looking at a potential Week 12 return while dealing with a back injury.
- The team practiced without Kwon Alexander (ankle), Raheem Mostert (ankle), Jaquiski Tartt (groin) and Trent Williams (ankle) on Wednesday.
Wednesday's Practice Report
Did Not Participate
- Kwon Alexander (Ankle)
- Raheem Mostert (Ankle)
- Jaquiski Tartt (Groin)
- Trent Williams (Ankle)
Limited Participant
- Dontae Johnson (Groin)
- Jeff Wilson Jr. (Calf)
Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe Joins the You've Got Mail Podcast
In this week's episode of the 49ers You've Got Mail Podcast sponsored by Manscaped, Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe joins the show to answer fan-submitted questions surrounding the state of the 49ers in a tough NFC West division, the team's outlook while sitting at 3-3, adding offensive talent ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Jimmy Garoppolo's criticism and more. Read More >>>
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Quick Hits
During Wednesday's media availability, Fred Warner reviewed the team's Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots and highlighted the performances of D.J. Jones and Javon Kinlaw against the run. Watch the full video below.
In the fourth episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, senior manager of photography services Terrell Lloyd discussed what a typical gameday looks like for an NFL photographer, fashion must-haves on the sidelines and his favorite things about working for the 49ers.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
According to Pro Football Focus, Fred Warner has allowed 5.9 yards per reception this season, the lowest of any linebacker with 15 targets.