'If I'm Buying Stock in Any NFC West Team, It's the Niners'

In this week's episode of the 49ers You've Got Mail Podcast sponsored by Manscaped, Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe joins the show to answer fan-submitted questions surrounding the state of the 49ers in a tough NFC West division, the team's outlook while sitting at 3-3, adding offensive talent ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Jimmy Garoppolo criticism and more.
Podcast Highlights:
- 5:08 – Expectations around the NFC West.
- 6:36 – Kyle Shanahan's ability to turn the 49ers franchise around.
- 7:50 – Raheem Mostert's health status and Shanahan's ability to exploit specific strengths of each of his running backs.
- 10:50 – Are the 49ers looming matchups as daunting as they appear?
- 13:01 – Shanahan's historical success against Bill Belichick.
- 15:46 – Week 7 49ers at Patriots preview.
- 18:28 – How Garoppolo's career shares parallels to Aaron Rodgers.
- 23:53 – Potential of boosting the 49ers offense prior to the NFL trade deadline.
- 26:52 – Do the 49ers mortgage their future to make a legitimate run in 2020?
