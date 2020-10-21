'If I'm Buying Stock in Any NFC West Team, It's the Niners'

Oct 21, 2020 at 03:28 PM

In this week's episode of the 49ers You've Got Mail Podcast sponsored by Manscaped, Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe joins the show to answer fan-submitted questions surrounding the state of the 49ers in a tough NFC West division, the team's outlook while sitting at 3-3, adding offensive talent ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ criticism and more.

Podcast Highlights:

  • 5:08 – Expectations around the NFC West.
  • 6:36 – Kyle Shanahan's ability to turn the 49ers franchise around.
  • 7:50 – ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿'s health status and Shanahan's ability to exploit specific strengths of each of his running backs.
  • 10:50 – Are the 49ers looming matchups as daunting as they appear?
  • 13:01 – Shanahan's historical success against Bill Belichick.
  • 15:46 – Week 7 49ers at Patriots preview.
  • 18:28 – How Garoppolo's career shares parallels to Aaron Rodgers.
  • 23:53 – Potential of boosting the 49ers offense prior to the NFL trade deadline.
  • 26:52 – Do the 49ers mortgage their future to make a legitimate run in 2020?

For all of the 49ers podcast series, visit 49ers.com/audio. You can also listen to 49ers official podcasts on Apple Podcastst, Spotify and wherever podcasts are available.

